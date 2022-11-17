In this week's edition of the Osceola Tailgate show, host Pat Burnham is joined by Osceola Football Analyst Mark Salva and Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein to talk FSU football as the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) get ready to host Louisiana (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The guys take a quick look back at FSU's win over Syracuse and offer their thoughts on what message the Seminoles sent to the rest of the ACC in 2022. They also preview the Louisiana game and what they expect to see from the Seminoles against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Other talking points include whether or not FSU's offensive line should have been a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, would FSU be in the conversation if the CFP consisted of a 12-team format this season, is Lane Kiffin a good fit at Auburn, where could Deion Sanders end up as a head coach, week 11 game picks and much more.