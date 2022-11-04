Osceola Football Analyst and former FSU offensive lineman Mark Salva and Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein join host Pat Burnham to discuss Florida State's matchup against in-state rival Miami on Saturday night in Miami Gardens.

The guys analyze the key matchups in the game and how FSU might go about attacking Miami both offensively and defensively as the Seminoles look to secure their second win in a row over the Hurricanes. They also discuss what impact Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke playing or not playing could have in the game and how that could affect the Hurricanes' chances in the game and FSU's defensive game plan.

Other talking points include opinions on the first CFP rankings for this season, whether former FSU great Deion Sanders is a serious candidate at Auburn, a look at some of the top games in the ACC and around college football this weekend, complete with predictions.

And finally, to end the show they share their keys to the game for FSU and offer their predictions, including scores, on how one of the greatest rivalries in college football might play out.



