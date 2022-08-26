Pat Burnham is in the driver's seat and joined for segments with the Osceola staff as well as football analyst Mark Salva to break down what they're hoping to see against Duquesne in week zero (Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network).

A great show to listen to on your drive to Tallahassee, at the tailgate or while you get ready for the game wherever you may be watching. Listen in the audio player, on the links below and subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.

Show highlights:

1:15 — Pat talks with publisher Jerry Kutz

11:10 — Pat talks with editor Bob Ferrante and senior writer Curt Weiler

25:10 — Pat talks with football analyst Mark Salva and recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein

45:10 — Pat, Mark and Fish discuss the ACC