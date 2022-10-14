In this week's edition of the Osceola Tailgate, host Pat Burnham is joined by former FSU offensive lineman and Osceola football analyst Mark Salva, Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein and FSU alum and Tampa Bay sports talk radio host JP Peterson to talk all things FSU football.

The guys give their final thoughts on FSU loss to NC State, offer their impressions of the Seminoles through the first half of the season and take an in-depth look at Clemson on offense, defense and special teams. They also talk about key matchups in another huge ACC Atlantic showdown for the Seminoles.

Our hot topic of the week: Are we taking physicality and tackling out of football? The guys share their views on the subject. And to finish the show they offer their predictions on the key games in the ACC and around college football including how they see the FSU vs. Clemson game turning out.

Listen in the audio player below, on your favorite podcast platform or on YouTube.