In this week's Osceola Tailgate Pregame Show host Pat Burnham is joined by Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein, LSU Rivals Tiger Details Publisher Jimmy Smith and FSU alum and Tampa sports talk radio host JP Peterson to discuss Sunday's highly anticipated matchup between FSU and LSU.

In our first segment Jimmy shares his thoughts on this year's LSU team. Fish and JP discuss their opinions on FSU after the Seminoles' 47-7 win over Duquesne last week and their expectations for Mike Norvell's team as it heads to the New Orleans as a three-point underdog.

Other talking points include college football expansion, expanding the college football playoff, Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska and what is going on with Tom Brady in Tampa.

To end the show, we make our picks on several ACC and national games of interest this week and of course make our predictions on whether FSU will bring back a win and some sod from the Superdome.

You can watch on YouTube or on your favorite podcast platform at the links below: