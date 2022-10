Pat Burnham and Charles Fishbein are joined by former Florida State offensive lineman Mark Salva and Tampa radio host JP Peterson to preview the Seminoles' matchup in Raleigh against the Wolfpack (Saturday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network).

They also chat about the trend of college coaches being dismissed and how the transfer portal has aided Florida State. Check this show out before the tailgate, the game, or your drive to the stadium. You can listen on the audio player below, watch on YouTube or on your favorite podcast platform.