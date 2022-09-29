In this week's Osceola Tailgate host Pat Burnham is joined by former FSU offensive lineman and former college football coach Mark Salva, Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein and FSU alum and Tampa sports talk radio host JP Peterson to talk all things FSU and college football.

The guys do a quick rewind to offer their final thoughts on the Boston College win. They also go into an in-depth preview of Wake Forest game and with a detailed breakdown of the Demon Deacons' unique running game by Mark. They also talk about how they would attack Wake both offensively and defensively.

Other talking points include could Deion Sanders or Alex Atkins be the next head coach at Georgia Tech? Is this week's game against LSU a must-win game for Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, another job Sanders is thought to be a candidate for should it come open.

Finally, the guys give their picks for this week's ACC and SEC key matchups. And to finish the guys pick the winners in two huge ACC Atlantic showdowns: NC State at Clemson and, of course, FSU vs. Wake Forest.

Listen in the audio player below or on your favorite streaming platform.