In this week's Osceola Tailgate Pregame Show host Pat Burnham is joined by Osceola Football Analyst Mark Salva, Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein and FSU alum and Tampa sports talk radio host JP Peterson as they give their final thoughts on the Seminoles victory over Miami and preview Florida State's game against Syracuse.

The guys take a look at the Orange on offense, defense and special teams and offer their thoughts on what FSU needs to do offensively and defensively to be successful against the Syracuse. Both teams are 6-3 on the season and a win for FSU would help enhance its position in the ACC's pecking order in relation to a bowl game. Other talking points include the possibility of Jared Verse going pro, CFP rankings and their predictions for games in the ACC and around the nation.