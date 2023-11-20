FSU coordinators Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis on the win on Saturday and the Florida game.

Adam Fuller

Defense handling emotions, starting turnaround of North Alabama game after Travis injury" Before the game, I talked with the defense in our briefing about using all the emotions. I really hit upon the fact that this is the last time in Doak for a group of these seniors. I said it would be an emotional game like most of them are, but we've got to channel the emotion, use it for the positive as a way to focus. I never thought it would have been in that end of the emotions, with how the game started in all facets. I was proud. Not surprised. It's been one of our strong suits to be able to deal with the ups, the downs, everything that goes with it. That was at a different level with what happened early in that football game. Just proud of how we responded even through our emotions throughout that early part of the game. Nobody planned to draw that thing up the way it went, but we had a sense just from a football standpoint that we were going to get a lot of the junk that we got from them. They just happened to execute them all in one drive. Really, it just came down to we just settled them down in multiple ways, schematically but as much as that, emotionally. I thought our guys did a good job of coming together." Message to his defense in the aftermath of the injury, how did you deal with it? "We're not robots. You can't compartmentalize, 'Ok, now it's this, let me go into this mode.' I think you're trained through it just by how you live your life. The ups and downs of it all. I hate to say you have a job to do because this is still a game for these guys. As high a level as we play and coach at, you just want to be able to get back to who you are. That comes down after you get a strip sack fumble and that happens when you lose one of your leaders or when you go down in a game that you're highly favored. I think you're trained for that daily. We live in a way at this level of football, this level of entertainment that there's going to be negativity, there's going to be high positivity. You've got to try to live in both of those worlds and still operate the same, which is just a mind on the next step and trying to be better. Easier said than done, but that's how we train every day. You're kind of built for those moments. Even though you're not prepared for everything that comes, you're prepared to have to react to it all." Timeliness of Jarrian Jones' strip sack "Sometimes in those games, when you're playing those games, those third downs are pretty interesting. You want to attack, you want to be smart, you want to see how the game is going to play out sometimes. Sometimes, you know plays just need to be made and you make sure you put your guys in the best position and they've got to go out and do it. It was actually a screen set-up, they had a screen set. Our guys did a good job of covering it so it gave (Jarrian) the ability to get a little bit longer extended play. He made the most of it. Any time you can get a sack, create the takeaway and also get on the ball, it was a big-time play by him." Thoughts on hip-drop tackles like the one that hurt Jordan and their place in football "I don't know if we've had that situation here on our side of the ball in the four years I've been here. This is the greatest game in the world because of the physicality of it, because of the response necessary, because of the amount of people on the field, the speed that it's played. But I'm all for making the game as safe as possible. No coach, no player wants to see injuries happen over the course of a game. How do we keep the integrity of this game with the physicality of the game, the speed, but also make it safe? I'm kind of aligned to the party of I want to be forward thinking in how we can do that. Because no matter what rules you create, there's still going to be physicality in this football game. It's about moving people back and forth, the space created, the space taken away. I don't have all the answers to how you fix all the injuries, but I am a big advocate of making this game as safe as it can be within reason of how you do the rules." Preparing for Max Brown, who hasn’t thrown but a few college passes and how much does that change UF’s offense “Yes. The third-and-3 keeper for 20-plus yards got my attention really quick. But when you’re a backup quarterback at this level you’ve got skill set. Maybe sometimes you just need an opportunity. Sometimes coaches play to the guys that they think are best. But sometimes it takes an injury or sometimes it takes somebody not playing well for that person to get that opportunity. We’ll look back at transfers (at) previous schools. We’ll look at redshirt freshmen, we’ll look at their high school film. Because the traits of the player are still the traits of the player. Now how they perform those traits within the scheme, within the environment they’re put in, that’s the uncalculated thing that you have to measure. These guys have had a lot of success running the football. They got two really talented receivers. Their head coach is the play caller. He’s been doing it for a number of years. You take all of that into account of how much will change and that’s all part of game planning for this week.” You probably have a unique perspective going up against Tate in practice these last four years, how far has he come “Tate’s a valuable member of our team. He’s always been one of the better athletes. You see him just playing catch, running around, he’s on our hands team. Outside of the quarterback play, he’s as athletic and he has good speed, long, got good hands. But I will tell you this: When his number has been called, he’s been prepared. Whether that was in the backup role the last couple years, when he’s got the opportunity he’s gone in there and he’s done the job. We have all the confidence in the world in Tate.” How is Renardo Green doing and also how has AZ played the last month or so "I really feel like we’ve had three starting corners throughout the year. Obviously, Fentrell (Cypress) and Renardo (Green) have been starting the majority but there’s been games where AZ has gotten more playing time than the others. Guys go down and other guys step up. Having the ability to have J-Dub (Jarrian Jones) have been playing nickel and corner, Greedy (Vance) has given us valuable time, we’ve used Kevin Knowles in there at nickel, which allows us to move some guys out. This is why you build that depth. Hopefully everybody is available. We’ll plan for that accordingly with Renardo. But if now or if somebody else goes down we’re prepared for those moments. And so I think AZ has given us really good snaps. If he’s out there at corner more times than it’s probably just more plays to be made by him. They do have some really good wideouts. The Pearsall kid had a really good job against us. It’s important that we know where he is and do a good job with him.” Patrick Payton knocking down passes when he’s not able to get to the quarterback "Pat is really intelligent. He plays to the throwing side hand a lot, just how we line him up. We’re trying to get as many sacks and pressures with him as we can. He just has a really good sense of timing and pace of play. You see some defensive linemen that all they see is the six inches in front of them, which is important too. Pat sees through blockers and can anticipate throw lanes. And it helps that he’s 6-5 with really long arms and he’s got a great feel for football. And I think that shows up. It was funny early in the year he asked me what the record for the most pass breakups for a defensive lineman. I didn’t quite have the answer. I just said, ‘Keep doing it and I’ll let you know at the end of the year.’ ”

Alex Atkins

Atkins on how team responded with emotions after Jordan’s injury “Just care. It goes outside of football or a game or anything done within an activity or sport. Just to seeing your friend down. Seeing somebody who sacrifice so much and hopeful and all these kind of things. It leaves the moment of just the game, what’s going on, crowd and more. It’s my real friend out there. Similar to any of us, if you see a friend down, you forget you’re at work. You forget you have a helmet on. You forget all of that. You just more care for your friend. So I think in that moment, and we hadn’t had moments like that, even at the bowl game when Jaz went down everybody ran out there. Our team is really close. So whenever they see one of their brothers go down, there’s always an emotional reaction. Then Jordan, who’d been here, every kid on this team has been here with Jordan. So he’s been here even before I got here. So his relation with those guys are real, and they understand it. So I think it was just a moment of blocking everything out and care for their brother and teammate.” Atkins on his personal reaction to Jordan’s injury “The first thing is, you never know how serious it is. I’ve seen Jordan go down before and then pop up. I’ve seen Jordan go down before, leave and come back the next game. Sometimes there’s an ignorance to it, like ‘he’ll be alright.’ Ya know? And then it’s like ‘oh, this is real.’ And even then, coach probably spoke on it when he went out to talk on it, even within that moment, Jordan calmed Coach down. ‘I’m alright, I’ll be fine.’ Even in that moment, knowing what was happening, he still had a positive outlook which is unbelievable. So I think that touched coach’s heart, too. I think that was my immediate reaction, let’s go see what’s wrong, he might’ve done something simple. Then his response going forward, you see him in the hospital with his teammates, texting us, texting his team, texting Coach, he read the text at the team meeting yesterday. So he eases the team just like he’s done with his play, with his style of leadership.” Atkins on how Tate Rodemaker performed, and confidence in him as a starter “Tate an old head. Not like we’re putting in some redshirt freshman, he’s been around. We was joking the other day, me and Tate got here at the same time. He’s been in it for a while. He understands the system now. We had a couple of breakdowns in there with signals and communications, but also he just saw Jordan go down and he had to compose himself. I think when everything settled and we got back to playing the game and inspired, I thought everything was good. But Tate, I don’t have any concerns with how Tate handles things or operates or understands a system or how it works because he’s ran it numerous times. And I’m proud for his moment because he earned it. So, you know, I’m glad to see that any time anyone earns something that he goes to showcase his ability and shows what he’s working on.” Atkins on how this week is different for Rodemaker as QB1 going into week “Not much difference. Like we say, he knows the system, he understands it. We’ll tweak some things that kind of go to his skill set. They’re not different players, they’re different people in how they handle things, the way they see things. I don’t think anything goes as far as planning, it’s more he just gets the phone calls of ‘what do you like?’ You know? When you’re the main guy, when you’re Jordan, we’d call Jordan throughout the games, he’d be seeing things up in the office and saying things, he’d be suggesting things or things he feels comfortable with. So you get more of those questions to tailor things to what you’re seeing on film and what you feel comfortable with and who you feel comfortable with and who you want around you, things of that sort. So he gets a little more say so than that. But as far as the game plan, he’s always a part of the game plan because he still always has the ability to go play. He’s always been our next guy. So none of that really changes drastically, it’s just that he gets a little more say so in what he feels comfortable with.” Atkins on struggles with run game vs. UNA “No, it’s very simple. Like the first third down we got, we ran a counter play to the stack linebacker who the right tackle thought he was playing over the top but he played underneath, he beat him underneath. That gave him an extra, so Jaheim took his guy and we were down one and he made the tackle on third down. The first short-yardage, we were in a condensed formation. Which makes the edges close, to they pinched their front…so you better be able to seal th edge. So we had to get that corrected. Then one time on a goal-line, we had a miscommunication, Tate turned the wrong way instead of turning to the fullback, so it looks like a blown-up play. And then on one of the third downs we had a miscommunication and we were blocking a run and it was pass protection, so it just looked like everybody was just in the backfield. Once everything settled and we got everything calm, I was very confident in what was going to happen. But just like anybody else, you’re not playing air. They’re going to have something you have to adjust to and they’re going to have something you haven’t seen and you’re going to have to correct it and go get it fixed. So, you know, looking at all the situations that happened before that and being able to correct them always gives me confidence because we have guys out there, especially in my position group the O-Line, I was talking to Dillan Gibbons, he was at the game. I said ‘Gibbons, you were here when we lost a game like this and that helped you the next year when we didn’t.’ It’s stillguys who are learning within the moment. Now I will say, you know, this is for a couple guy the first time that they played a game like this here where it’s Senior Night, opponent that everybody is telling you how excited you should be, so we had guys like Darius, Mo, Rob, and Meech that got to get them guys re-focused, this is their first time with them. I was very pleased once everything got settled and was obviously to grasp my eyes and get everything the way it needed to be. They showed a lot of improvement throughout the game.” Atkins on Rodemaker’s skill set “I think that sometimes people look that Tate is an athlete. You go back to Louisville game, the first third and long he scrambled outside and got 12-15 yards outside of the pocket and Louisville had a fast defense. And you know, he can throw it far. He can throw it, he knows it, he knows how to get the ball out quick. Even in the post he hit to johnny on that one play he was under pressure. He went to wide on the play-action pull under protection, and the guy came underneath and he had to go handle that. I think his overall skill set and his ability to process information, that’s why we’ve always been confident in Tate. I’m pretty sure in talking to me or the head coach or anybody you’ll see the ultimate confidence we have in him because we’ve seen it. It was just like going, I remember when we had Trey Benson and Johnny, everybody was like ‘well what it Trey going to be, what is Johnny’ and we see it every day. Our confidence is extremely happy with what we can do.” Atkins on playing at UF at night “We have a lot of guys who were up there in ‘21 and went up there and lost late. Hopefully they understand that and they know what’s coming and thy understand how and what things we cannot do. I thought we were a little bit over emotional in that game. It’s a game you back, we’re 11-0, but at that time we were trying to get bowl eligible. That was a big deal at the time. I’m glad we’ve got different kind of problems now. I thought at that time we were a little over emotional, we didn’t handle the moment and we had to learn from that. So’ve got a lot of experienced guys who were down there in that situation and can handle that. No different than when we went to played up there in Clemson, S.C. I think we’ve done a good job of learning how to handle hostile environments and having emotional control while still keeping our poise without having any kind of mishaps. And worrying about us more than anything. But you still have to be able to handle the environment. I think still have a veteran team that have been in that situation and failed in that situation, you understand what it takes to have a little more success.” Atkins on Florida’s defense “I mean, when you watch teams and everything is about matchups because you go numbers and stats of course, you watch some games they play really well and tackle well and keep them in the game. They’ve had a lot of close games. The defense, I think overall, they’ve found their niche with what they’re trying to do with a new coordinator coming in and some young players and things like that, but they started to settle. You watch them to the end of games, they’re getting where they want to be. But their length, athleticism and size always gives them the ability to be successful. We’ve got to be read. Because they’re long, this game is a little bit different than any other game they’ve played, the in-state rivalry and all the history behind. We’re going to get the double swings. It’s very similar in’21 we had some adversity going on with that side and they had coaching changes, weren’t playing well and it don’t matter. It starts out 0-0, square-square, and we’ve got to go out, execute and be on point.Because we’re going to get their best.” Atkins on Bless Harris and Robert Scott “Bless, Saturday, he played quite a bit against North Alabama. He got good work that game because Darius went to center. Mo went out, Darius went to center and I think he did a phenomenal job. Bless came in and got KJ some work. That game I probably just rotated the one with, because I didn’t use Rob in the game, still was available if I needed him. Then we put Darius at center with Mo going down. Then Bless and JB took the blunt of the work. And I still have the ultimate confidence. And those guys are still learning, too. Because this is Bless’ and JB’s first year starting for me and going through a season. So they’re learning some of the lessons that other guys had to learn in previous years…so I love some of the mistakes they’re making because they’re not having to go through what Darius and them went through because when they made mistakes we got our teeth kicked in and it was very detrimental. So when they’re making those mistakes and we’re still having some success, so we had to learn through the adverse moments and we’re still not hurting older guys. It’s like ‘hey man, we can’t do that.’ I’ve been pleased through their progression throughout the season. And every time a new issue comes up, I like their intent to get it fixed so we can show improvement as we go. Going through that journey, i’m glad we’re getting them the experience they need to have some success because those guys would like to be back with us, too.” Atkins on Brock Glenn’s play and his touchdown celebration “A little stiff in the shoulders. Gotta get him a little sauce. But nah, man, Brock is a ball player. Talking about as far as getting thrown in there, processing information, not having mistakes, and I gave him a little bit of – we were in an offensive meeting – and I gave him a little bit of talking because on that play we don’t pull the ball, but I think he knew what he was doing. He wanted to go score. So, I think he has a little bit of that in him. But I like Brock. He’s tough, smart, he had to come through some adversity, was limited a little bit and now he’s back in that thing healthy and ready to roll. What I love about Brock is he stalks Coach Tokarz. I mean, any time we have anything he’ll make Coach Tokarz come in his office, restart it and re-teach it and you love players who stress coaches. Like, hey man, I want you to be on my back about things you don’t know because at the end you control your destiny and your career. I’m here to assist and I’m going to coach you hard, but if I’m missing something or you ain’t got it, come stress me, come stalk me, and that’s what Brock does. He put that heat on Tony to make sure he knows what’s going on and understands it. I’m loving what I’m seeing in his development, and he’s also, I was a little surprised how he got out there and ran pretty good, too. He’s got some speed on him. I give him a hard time about his mustache right now. I don’t like it. But, I do think Brock is going to be a special player for us.” Atkins on Sam Singleton “Sam, one thing is he has elite speed. Track guy in high school, could really, really one. I think once he gets comfortable getting banged up a little bit, had to go through some adversity. And after the game, he said he made the extra cut, he should've just ran. I said man, you had a chance to show everyone how fast you are. He said ‘I don’t know why I cut on that one’ and I think so, just like with all the rest of those guys, as they learn the flashed of the game and their reaction times get faster, Sam can be a very dynamic home run hitting running back. Because he’s one of the faster backs in that room. Similar to Rodney. When Rodney first got here, I felt like Rodney, I’m having the same conversation I had about Rodney before the season that I’m having about Sam now. Now Rodney is just one of the guys, he’s explosive, runs hard. It’s just that process of what you do during Sunday-night practices. Sam has been showing up on Sunday nights. Everybody who doesn’t rep, and we get after it on Sundays. We get that work so they go play another game on Sundays. And he’s been flashing in that. So earned those carries, because if you’re not flashing there, we’re not going to give you those carries, we have some other guys that can go in there. I think as he continues to progress and trust his speed, see the flash and reaction, I think he can be a special back for us.”

John Papuchis