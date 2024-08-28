Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Aug 28, 2024
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, John Papuchis on DE play, Sione Lolohea
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis discuss the defensive ends, one bright spot in Sione Lolohea as well as kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement