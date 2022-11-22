Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller spoke with the media on Tuesday. Below are some of his thoughts on the defense's success of late as well as UF quarterback Anthony Richardson.

On FSU having a top 15 defense

"I don’t care about the other 14. I know what good defense looks like. I know what practice looks like. I know what preparation looks like. We’re getting there. Our guys take a lot of pride in what they put on tape. They take a lot of pride in how we practice out there. And that’s all connected to our improvement."

The last four games from the defense

"Consistency. Practice. Preparation. Guys being unselfish. Guys practicing punt team and chasing the ball down 40 yards. Guys being on time and early. Just working together. Success looks a certain way and it’s not really complicated but it’s really hard to attain. And I’m not saying we’re where we want to be but I’m saying we’re taking the steps to get there."

FSU's defense is rested as guys didn't have to play deep into games

"We’re still practicing the same amount. We’re still pushing them on the practice field. They’re still lifting. They’re squatting on Sundays. Some of the totals have gone down for sure over the last month. But we try to make sure with what we do with our GPS numbers, with what we do with our training that we keep them at a certain place just from a workload. I don’t think it hurts. I think it has helped to be able to get some other guys in the game. But I think the total play number obviously has been effected."

DJ Lundy is making plays in space, is he playing faster?

"We made a big deal this summer — he dropped about 15 pounds. That stayed off. That just helps him play a little faster. It keeps him better conditioned throughout the season. I think we’re just seeing that. We’ve kind of rotated three to four linebackers. It’s helped us stay a little fresher. … He played as a true freshman. He probably wasn’t ready. But a lot of those guys did. He played last year as a redshirt freshman. Now he’s a sophomore. You’re starting to see what it’s supposed to like. Usually those guys don’t play that quickly. He did and now you’re starting to see that start to pay off."

FSU has similar sack totals (33 through 11 games) to the 2021 season (33 in 12 games) despite replacing Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas

"Just playing complete defense probably. Jared has brought some one-on-one wins to us, for sure. I think we probably had maybe a few more linebacker sacks. I think our safeties have been a little bit more involved in the rush game. I think our coverage has been tighter and better and more connected. Those all go into it. … I think our guys have done a solid job. I would like to get a bunch of them Friday night."

What he has seen from Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

"He’s capable of throwing the ball 75 yards in the air. He’s got as strong an arm as anyone in the country. When you see the ball come out he looks like a major league third baseman. It’s effortless. The ball just pops off his wrist. He breaks tackles back there, keeps plays alive, which is dangerous because he can reach 70 yards. If guys are scrambling around back there and the routes keep going down the field you better stay connected. Because he can get it there. That LSU run, he could have run for 200 yards on that play. I think he’s playing at a high level."