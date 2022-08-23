Akeem Dent has big plans - picks and tackles - for 2022

Florida State safety Akeem Dent has no shortage of confidence. When asked what his goals are for this year?

"A lot of picks, a lot of tackles," Dent said after Tuesday's practice. "And double digit on both of them. We’re going to see how Saturday goes."

Dent is smiling and confident going into 2022 after establishing himself at safety. A five-star prospect in the class of 2019, Dent has started at corner and safety at FSU. But he has found a home at safety and flourished as the year went on in 2021, recording 44 tackles and an interception with four pass breakups. His interception at Boston College also secured a 26-23 win and he had eight tackles in the season-ending loss at Florida.

Not being up on the line of scrimmage like a cornerback would has given Dent a new perspective of the game. Now Dent can survey and take a wide view of the field.

"I feel like it’s more comfortable because I can see the formations," Dent said. "I can see everything. I can already get that little hint of what’s going on. Being 12 yards back, you see everything."

Dent often played safety in high school, where he developed into one of the state's top prospects. He admitted on Tuesday that he often got by on just talent.

"I was just a raw athlete," Dent said. "Talent-wise I could play with the best of them. But at college, talent can only take you so far. I had to learn that.

"The light clicked on once I started understanding personnel and formations. Once I learned that everything slowed down."