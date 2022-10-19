Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis discuss the bye week practices, using the next few nights to go recruiting and more.

On his review of Clemson game film:

"We uncharacteristically gave up some big plays, which is something we’ve been good at. We gave up one miscommunication, poor execution on the touchdown pass, we misfit one big run that we had been fitting right all night. And then the trick play after the big kickoff return, just got our eyes caught up in the wrong spot. Good play by them, not executed by us. Those were things that obviously can’t happen. A few of those third downs are critical that we got to make sure we do a better job."

On the challenges of how a defense reacts to sudden change (an offense's turnover):

"It’s just educating them that momentum is as big as the next play. You want to have a team where the special teams feeds off the defense, the defense feeds off the offense, the offense feeds off the special teams. I think that’s when good teams arrive. But there’s been some cases that sometimes one side has to pick the other side up, whether it be on a sudden change of if we are able to score and the (opposing) offense goes down and answers it. Emotionally, we got to stabilize a little bit in those moments."

On FSU's lack of takeaways (the defense has just eight in seven games)

"If you pursue the ball and you tackle well, usually the takeaways will come. We had one strip sack on Pat that the ball was loose and the guy grabbed back hold of the ball. You’d like to have that one. But we try to play as tight coverage as you can. Usually on the tips and the overthrows we’ll be able to get some picks and have some one-on-one plays. I believe if we do chase the ball the right way, we tackle the ball aggressively those takeaways will come."