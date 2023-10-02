Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis on the Clemson game, bye week and Virginia Tech.

Alex Atkins

On what needs to be cleaned up on offense for longer sustained drives Atkins: "I give a lot of credit to Clemson and the job they did. They have an experienced front and two of the best linebackers in the country. When we have a chance to hit them, we have to hit them. We missed a couple of those opportunities there. I was talking to [Maurice Smith] in the hallway not too long ago and he always tries to keep me positive, that’s his job. He told me, ‘Coach we rushed a lot against [Clemson] last year and we lost to them. This year we didn’t rush for nothing and we won.’ I am going to talk to him about that later. We got the win, but when we do get it blocked off and it's clean, we have to hit them. And when it’s not, we have to make sure we’re finding the good things they can do. So I think with guys getting back out healthy, Rob is a possibility to come back and be healthy. So we're back to come in normal rotation we had at the beginning of the season which, kind of in hopes that I think that it gives us a little bit more of what we're looking for. But I have to improve really, we always have to do the job of finding what they do well because sometimes I get comfortable with what I like, and I have to make sure we’re doing what they like, what they can do and what they are capable of." On what VT did well against Pitt in the run game Atkins: "I think what they did fundamentally was that they tackled well. They didn’t miss any tackles and they were able to penetrate the front a little bit. I think Pitt was having some troubles with injuries up front, so that takes into account too. In the end, as you watch the defense, as you go through the season, they are getting better, which you should and what we’re looking for. We have the results we want but there is still the process of improvement. I think they are tackling better. They keep it very simple, now they could give you some problems with some wrinkles, but for the most part, you don’t see any missed assignments. They are doing a good job of playing sound football and they make tackles. When they make tackles, it could make it tough." On deep shots to Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman Atkins: “We’re going to do that. Of course, we want to hit them all every time we throw one. But there’s always something different every time, whether it's the defense and what they present, whether the receiver can do a good job of getting separation and if we’re giving Jordan time and protecting him. Our identity on offense, we’re going to take shots and push the ball down the field. We have the talent and the quarterback with the big arm. When they hit it, it’s good but we also have to find the consistency on the next down and make up for it. We don’t shy away from taking the deep balls or the shots based on percentage. We did it in overtime on second and long and that was possibly could have been in a third and long situation. But we still took the shot because we believe in those guys to make the plays. So, we’re okay with whatever the results are of taking those long shots." On being close in the running game Atkins: "Credit to some of the defenses we have played. Clemson is a strong front, so I want to make sure I am not discrediting them at all and they stopped us. But I think with us, Trey is referring to we had a couple of times to hit them and we kind of missed those opportunities for a number of reasons, whether it be us, whether it be the O-line or the running back. But I think that’s why the closeness is coming because when we slow it down and watch it as a group, you see the development of it. Now we have to do a better job of creating space, finishing the runs and making sure we’re not tackled by the first guy. But the opportunities are there, we just have to take advantage of the opportunities." On third downs Atkins: "We went and looked at all of them. With the bye week, we had a little bit of time to evaluate it all, every play call, every detail, all of it. What we found is execution is number one. We’ve had some times where maybe we had a missed assignment or a drop or a protection error. But all the things we talked about came down to execution. So, we think we’re on the right track with what we’re doing and we just have to execute at a high level. That’s a part of getting better throughout the season. We want to make sure we’re getting better as we go now. We’re thankful for the results and wins but there’s still so much more improvement to be playing your best ball at the end of the season. I think we have a chance. Our players, coming back from this practice last night, I felt that coming back. You’re always worried when you win a big game and get a bye week, get some time off. They came on Sunday night and attacked it. We tried to make it forcibly more uncomfortable. We worked on things that we might not have worked on in a while to make sure that mental sharpness was tested. They did a good job. I think they are optimistic and they want to get better. So I think we’ll be fine." On offensive line pieces moving around and newcomers Atkins: "Yeah it's extremely helpful because when you have for example Darius was the primary center, Casey Roddick first time starting for the Noles, Meech and then he’s rotating with Keiondre, JB and then Darius is still playing multiple spots, they’re doing what we ask them to do but it’s more of me understanding what they do well and make sure I am highlighting that and not using what I have probably done in the past that’s had a lot of success. That’s more of the balance of it. I am going to coach them hard and we have to block all of that normal stuff you’re going to have. You can watch any football game, you have to do stuff better. But what are they doing well and what can I do to put them in a better position to showcase their talents."

Adam Fuller

How helpful was the bye week, spend time on scheme, individual players? Fuller: "I would say both. Once we got off that plane from Clemson, that Sunday was very much just making sure all the data was in order so that we could dig through it Sunday night into Monday. I would say the first, before we got back with the players, a lot of it had to do with just the data through the first four weeks, where we’re at, what we were doing. What are the things that we can build off of. Defense is kind of like offense, too. ‘Hey, these are the pictures we’ve shown, let’s make sure the pictures change up going into next week. All the things that you do with all of the information that you get through the first four weeks. And then there was a big personnel meeting. Unlike the first several years here, we have a bunch of really good young players that aren’t playing a lot right now. So then what was the plan, where were they at this point. What we can do to expedite their ability to get on the football field, whether it’s in the kicking game or on defense. That was kind of a synopsis of what went on early in that week last week." Through four games, going up against good defenses. On defense, what do you feel FSU is good at and where do you need to improve? Fuller: "We went into the year making sure we were better in the run game in all ways. Minus a run here or a run there, I thought we’ve done a nice job of building walls and being better in that way. I think we’ve got to do a better job in the pass game just of staying connected to receivers more. That can definitely be improved upon. I liked there were different games of different focuses, keeping some of these quarterbacks in the pocket. Going back all the way to the LSU game, I thought our front really did a good job of just understanding what we were trying to get accomplished in that game and their execution of it. As you build on year to year, week to week, you put more and more on them and just measuring what’s too much. What is allowing your guys to go play. Coaching is always about trying to put yourself in a position to reflect with a fast forward button on. I have a good sense of what our guys do well. We have to continue to double down on that. But also stay ahead of it so that offenses, every time they line up, have a little bit of this but this mindset. I like the guys that we have and I like the direction that we’re heading and just the urgency of what it needs to look like this week is full throttle." Against Clemson, when you blitzed more often you have more success. The next question is why don’t you blitz more, what goes into those decisions? Fuller: "If blitzing was always what was going to work, we would blitz every single play. We have blitzers ready for each play, to be honest for you. Whether they’re in empty formations, unbalanced formations, condensed formations, four opens. You have mindsets going into each game. When we look at things it’s always, ‘What’s the matchup personnel-wise? Are there any tips or identifications in motions and splits and formations that you want to pressure those looks? Are there certain looks that you don’t want to pressure? Are there certain times that you don’t want to show a look so then when that comes up again in a critical situation, they’re not prepared for what you’re going to do.’ There’s all of those things. There’s times that we’ve played a lot of coverage. There’s times that we pressured a lot. I hope in both of those instances they both work. It’s my job to continue to work through that and put them in the best situation. That’s the job every week. Whether it’s the first play of the series, whether it’s the last play of the game. What is the scenario that we can put our guys in the best position that they can go play their best. Sometimes that has to go with rushing four, sometimes that has to do with rushing seven. All of that stuff just goes into putting together a plan." Kalen DeLoach sack, scoop and score. What did you see that prompted you to be aggressive? Fuller: "That whole series, I wouldn’t even want to say that was a back and forth game, but I would say it was a critical moment. We had done a really good job in the run game. And they hit their first big run, over a 30-yard run on a counter play. Then Jared (Verse) comes back and answers it with a TFL on just a base look. And so we got them in second-and-long-and-plus. There had been a few of their throw games that took a little bit longer to develop per se in some of their route combinations. It’s something that it’s something that, just pressures we feel comfortable with. What I was proud of is the communication that happened between Tatum (Bethune), Shyheim (Brown) and Kalen on that play. When you execute at a high level with good players, usually good things happen. That was a big play. It was a critical play. Momentum is as big as the next play. But that was a really big one for us. Proud to see Braden (Fiske) pass it to Kalen to make that thing work." FSU defense had dominant stretches in various games. Is there a combination theme to why it hasn’t started from the beginning of a game? Fuller: "We always want to start fast. There are some games that we started faster than others. When you look at how the season started (against LSU), that was the opposite of the way. Big play but then you go down and you stand up (goal-line stand). What my message has been through four weeks is, ‘What I really appreciate is when we’ve needed you and we’ve needed you at times as a defense, when our backs have been against the wall, we’ve played our best. That’s great. Let’s play our best when we’re not near the wall.’ It’s taken a lot of work to get that mental toughness and that belief in that fortitude, whether it’s a goal-line stop or whether it’s a critical third down or whether it’s in the fourth quarter or whether we have to create a takeaway and score, whatever that all is, really happy that we have that to us. Because that’s an important trait. Toughness, mindset, ability to respond. All of those things. How do we create? I use the word urgency. How do we create that constantly? We try to do it here at practice. We do it in meetings. In some of those games, sometimes there are some good players you play against and they make a play. But you never want to take a knee to that. You want to force the action, you want to make sure your guys are always the aggressor, you want to make sure you tackle well out of the gate. I go back to some of the Friday practices that we’ve had. Some have been better than others. And that’s a continued push to me to connect what we’re doing out there and what we’re doing out there on that game field. I do appreciate this: When we’ve had to make an adjustment, whether it’s tackling, whether it’s pressuring, whether it’s how do we play certain sets, our guys do listen. And they do respond. We just want to create that for 60 minutes."

John Papuchis