FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins

How do you use halftime when Tate takes over late in first half? More coaches talking to him or letting him talk to players?

"I guess the storyline would be there's some big speech or a moment where everyone came together and rallied. Not really, man. He put the work in all week and the week before. The speeches and motivation don't mean anything if he didn't put the work in in practice. What he did a good job of was being locked in at practice and when his moment came, his opportunity came, he was ready for it. But if he didn't put the work in before, it wouldn't have mattered. Coach (Norvell) does a good job of preaching, 'You never know when your moment is going to come. Just make sure you're prepared for it.' He was prepared for it."

Was there a moment you saw things click for Tate after early struggles?

"Of course, you only have what you have to go off of, but on that play (his interception), he got hit so struggled is a tough word. I think he knew the gameplan coming in, he knew how we wanted to attack, we know his strengths and the offense is built to have the strengths of the players. So he came out and did his job. That's all we ask him to be is be yourself. You don't have to be more than you. The work you put in will show and be yourself when you go out there. It wasn't like there was an eye-gazing moment. Nah, man. I think when he came into the huddle, Coach (Norvell) said, 'Take a deep breath. Let's go to work.' That's was it. Let's go play."

Play-call on game-winning touchdown to Johnny

"Tate did a good job because that wasn't the first option. The first option was taken away, that was the second option. He did a good job with his eyes getting back to it and he delivered a good ball. That's what you talk about. None of this works unless Tate was mentally locked in in practice, understands the gameplan. Tate, he's been here for awhile with us. He knows what's going on, he understands the expectations of the offense. He did a good job. That was just him doing a good job of first thing is taken away, what's my second option? He got to it and threw a good ball."

Any discouragement about how FSU OL depth has been hit this season?

"Those guys, it's the same thing we just talked about with Tate. When your opportunity comes, are you ready for it and have you prepared for it? That's the same with players and coaches. I've got to make sure we have a good plan when these things happen that it's not a moment of, 'What are we going to do?' If we get to a moment of what are we going to do then I did a poor job. I've got to make sure we understand if a guy goes down, who is going in, what's expected and were they given enough reps during the week to be able to perform. So that's what we do. Of course, nobody wants these players to get hurt. That's not the goal. We feel bad for that. But the game, we always say, has a 100% injury rate. If you play this game long enough, eventually you're going to be hurt. You can ask anybody that plays it. We just want to make sure that we have a plan moving forward and we give the guys the confidence to go out there and perform when their number gets called."

How rare is it for a guy Johnny Wilson's size to be able to do all he does on a football field?

"Johnny's a good player. Of course, we're going to see the highlight plays, but when you look at plays away from the ball, you talk about blocking, being engaged in practice. Guys that get to come out to practice, we've seen Johnny do this so it wasn't overly a celebration. We were happy he got to display the work he's been putting in. But Johnny is a little different, man. You talk about that height, size, strength, mentality. That's what I want to give more credit than anything, his mentality. I saw it in mat drills. When he first got here, the first couple of mat drills, he was struggling. That told me who he was because he bounced back and started working hard. He didn't let it get the best of him. When I saw that, I knew Johnny was going to be fine. We'd like to get some bigger guys in here from the basketball court, but I understand both ways."

How valuable is Darius Washington's versatility, how he was able to step in for Robert Scott?

"Darius has played a lot of reps at tackle in this program so it wasn't some big speech or anything. It was just, 'Coach, I got it.' The biggest thing for Darius is he's developed at center, he started at center, he's played a lot of guard. The tackle position is normal for him. He played that for the last two years as a starter. That for him was no big adjustment. He was fine. He was ready. He can do it."

How fulfilling is it as an offense to be able to call whatever plays you want?

"I guess, the question is how do we feel about executing? We really expect it. We expected us to execute when we came out in the second half once everybody settled down. Credit to Louisville, they did some things adjustment-wise to throw us off a little bit, too. They did a good job. (Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan) Brown is a good coach. What I like about the players is when you give them the adjustments, they understand them. They're not looking at you with a blank stare like, 'What are you talking about?' When you give them the adjustment, 'Hey, we're doing this tweak, we're going to change this, they're doing this a little different than we planned all week,' if they can get it and you see that eye gaze of understanding then you know you'll be fine. If they don't have that eye gaze of understanding, that means I did a poor job of preparing them for the moment. The players were locked in, we were seeing the field well. There wasn't a huge adjustment at halftime. It was just more of, 'This is what we think can work,' things that we already had in the gameplan that we didn't have to draw up in the dirt. Tate had a full picture and understanding of what we were trying to do. That's the expectation. That's why they work, that's why we spend so much time with them. Because in those moments, we've got to be able to perform."

Running back performance, especially Trey Benson late in the game

"We talk about the running game being like body blows. Eventually, that thing is going to pop. And that's what you want to see. You want to see the run game get stronger as the game goes along. I think those backs do a good job of that, running hard at the end. Now, we've got to be able to do a better job of closing games in those four-minute situations. That's something we're going to talk about and, in the end, finishing runs where we're not as short on the goal line and we can finish those in the end zone. But I think as the process is going, we're starting to see improvement with us running stronger as the game goes along."

What kind of asset is Johnny Wilson for you as a playcaller?

"He's a problem. He's going to garner two people. And whenever you have that, it's going to help you because that takes one more guy out of the box and one less guy with responsibilities. Johnny is going to be a problem no matter if it's one or two people on him. If he keeps working like he does, he's a problem out here."

Importance of wide receiver blocking for run game/offense

"Coach Dugans does a great job of getting those guys to understand not just blocking -- because anyone can say, 'Go block people' -- but understanding leverage, understanding where that ball is going hit, understanding the timing of the block and also understanding that's where most of the holding and penalties come from is outside. They do a good job of maintaining leverage and not getting those devastating holding calls on long runs. Runs don't go past four yards if wide receivers don't do their jobs. Coach Dugans has got those guys really buying into it. Really, they're like the bullies of the offense because they're not just blocking. They're taking it to a whole other level. When we do our offensive meeting, we bring those guys in, we like to showcase and show that stuff when they're bought into it. Not even just Johnny, but Mycah Pittman. People aren't mentioning Mycah, he was out there at the point of attack on a lot of blocks. It may not be the devastating throw you on the ground block, but he's got the hardest time when that safety is rolling down and he's got to meet that guy at the line of scrimmage. He had some good cuts in that, also. That room overall has done a really good job buying into that and you see that has now opened up more opportunities down the field."

How important were summer months for transfer additions? Seems like time where Johnny, Deuce Spann grew remarkably.

"Who doesn't get enough credit is the guys who were already on the roster. The Keyshawn Heltons, Pokey Wilsons, Malik McClains. When those guys came in here, they embraced them and taught them what to do. Of course there's competition in practice, we want to get better. But that room, I've really been proud of how that room came together and said, 'Let's just have the best room we can have. Let's bring it out of each other.' Not only was it the summer and the spring and the culture, when you've got older receivers in the room understanding that we just want to have the best product we can put out there and buying into that system, that's been unbelievable. And that's why we've been able to see the fruits of their labor, too."

Jordan Travis' performance vs. Louisville

"Jordan is a baller. That's pretty much the simplest way I can put it. Whether it be throwing it, running it, understanding the checks of the offense, his toughness has grown tremendously. Jordan is a baller. That's going to be displayed every time he steps out there. We have full confidence in him. He's been through the journey to get to this point in his career, so I'm just glad I get to be out a part of it and watch him do his thing."