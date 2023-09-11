Alex Atkins on Darius Washington

“Darius has been our Swiss Army Knife. We can plug him in wherever we need to go. Got in there at center, had one [snap] where we got on him because his hand was wet, and I said ‘well that’s your responsibility to keep your hand dry.’ It was like an epiphany moment like ‘oh yeah, you’re right.’ Put a towel on and he was fine after that. Little things like that, but I’m very comfortable with Darius playing all five positions. And he gives us a little security blanket because he can go in there and do it at a high level.”

Atkins on the run game

“Our backs are doing a phenomenal job of seeing it and hitting it, and finishing with great ball security. I’ve been loving how they own the football and finishing runs. Got to see the explosiveness of all the guys, which is good because we think when the guys get into the open space that they can cause some damage. But up front, with Darius going to center, it really didn’t change much but I do like the fact that sometimes the main – you know we love to run the counter – if that’s not hitting, can we go to the zone scheme? Can we go to some other things? I like how multiple its starting to be in the run game where it’s not just, you know, we’ve got our G-play going, we’ve got the zone going, and the inside zone is good. So I like how multiple the run game has been.”

Atkins on Darion Williamson

“That’s something I’ve got to get used to, especially on game day deals where I know Darion is a good player, and I’ve seen him do it so long at a high level, he’s had to fight through some injuries, so I’m happy he scored. But it’s almost like I expect him to make those plays. So I have to do a better job in the moment of going to celebrate how big those moments are because, again, I see them every day and I know he’s a good player. I’m glad he’s starting to fight through them and his body is healing up. I’ve got to over-celebrate a little bit more probably, but nah man, Darion is a good player. He’s made plays for us, he’s been around since Year 1. I’m glad he’s healthy and making the plays that he’s capable of making because he’s a really, really good football player.”

Atkins on how young OL performed vs. Southern Miss

“It’s still earned time where those guys have to earn their time to be out there and be able to perform. You still have to trust them to go perform at a level because, it’s not like the quarterback is going to have on a green jersey. They’re still live so you still have to keep people out there who are going to keep them upright and keep them healthy. And we’re responsible for the healthy of our backs and quarterbacks. So those guys earn that time to go out there and do it and trust them to do it at a high level. Got Jaylen out there playing some tackle, he’s also a multiple guy who’s cross-training at tackle and guard. Julian as well got some tackle deal. Stick, I like him getting out there. I mean I like getting all those guys out there, rotating Sapp out there.”

Atkins on Hykeem Williams’ blocking

“It’s the same way that I just talked about with those young guys earning their time, Dugs, that’s the requirement to get you in the game that you’ve got to be able to block. From Keon and Johnny all the way down to Hykeem and Dre, those guys, you have no choice in that. One thing about it is, we’re going to make sure you’re dominant in the run game and dominant in the blocking game to earn those opportunities in the air. Ron has set a standard with it, that’s kind of the given. And same thing I said with Darion, I know how Hykeem can block. I’m glad the world is starting to see it, but I see it every single day. I’m happy that he’s developing it in his game. He also got, I think it was a big 3rd or 4th down catch, which is big for him too. I’m glad people are starting to see the progress of those young guys.”

Atkins on being multiple in the run game, if Darius in lineup changes scheme

“Somewhat. You know, he's able to reach noses and 2-wides because of his athletic ability, but so is Maurice. Maurice is an athlete in there also. I think more we try to, like we want to be multiple in the rung game. We do have our hang-our-hat runs that we want to run, but I like the fact that we're getting the outside zone going because, like some of our backs just, the more multiple you're in a run game and the harder it is to hone down and just scheme you with the D-line, the linebacker player things like that. So when you’re multiple you get the run game going however it needs to get going in comparison to the pass game with the vertical game and hit we get the short game, and things like that. So I liked that because the season is like, the season is, it's always a one-game season. But you're also preparing yourself for whatever comes your way, you're equipped to handle it. So there might be games where something is not hitting, you gotta go to something else, like it gives you more answers and it also starts to build more confidence in the players to be able to say ‘we know we can always get to whatever we need to get to to operate and have efficiency whatever we're doing.’ So you don't have the excuse of ‘aw, they stopped this’ so what is the now what? So as the season is going, we’ve got some new guys out there with Casey and Jeremiah like, like starting to see them because they didn't run one play for us last year. So them starting to understand and see ‘hey, we can take this thing however we need to go depending on whatever we need to do and whatever the defense is giving us to have success in the run game no matter what it is.’ And so seeing those guys kind of come along and things like that, it's been good. Like I like that, I enjoy that.”

Atkins on the WR depth

“You see the time that’s being put in, for example, you brought up Deuce Deuce was, was a quarterback that transitioned to wideout. So he was still raw in a position which he had completely that he looked like quarterback, he thought he was. But seeing his development of catching the ball and tucking the ball, top of the routes, we’re using him the swee; game because he’s an explosive player. Darion, good route runner, strong, big, good hands, makes good plays. Winston, man, had some plays out there, it was good to see him starting to be back to himself. I’ve been seeing it, so I know what those guys can do. I’m just glad they're being able to showcase themselves and work in preparing. What I love about that room is how happy they are for each other’s success. That's what makes it special. When I see them genuinely happy, like when Darion scored, I'm seeing the receivers go tackle him. That is what I'm enjoying with this team. And we got to continue to build on that where we are authentically and genuinely happy when others have success. And if they continue that and as tight as that room is I think we're gonna go far.”

Atkins on how reserve quarterbacks performed

“Just the poise of those guys, man, I mean, when they go out there, they're locked in. And we don't shorten the game plan when they go out there. Like we call them way we call them in the game. They got to understand and be able to, to get to what we need to get to because we also give them a menu just like we give it to Jordan because to start their training. I was proud of how they operated, how they saw it. I mean, I saw Brock make a protection check which was big time for him. So AJ copier a run. So like as long as those guys are progressing to not just go in there and snap the ball, but to go in there pre-snap, see the cues, see the reads, see the keys, as long as that progression is as many live reps as they’ve gotten in those situations is always a bonus.”

Atkins on BC’s defense

“Just sound. I mean they’re not particularly giving up and trying to keep the ball in front of them. They are where they’re supposed to be and they do a good job of understanding lever of blocks in where you attack them, they know whether they want to go over the top or underneath. They read pulls very well, when you pull they like to pull and things like that. Good eye discipline. So it’s going to be a deal where we can’t get off-schedule. We’ve got to make sure we’re efficient and operating at a high level because those guys are disciplined and keep it in front of them. I’ve been very pleased with how they’ve been able to just really be disciplined. When you look at an offense and start looking at a defense, you’re wanting to see No. 1 are they going to be where they’re supposed to be and do they understand, can they play fast within the scheme. And they’re playing fast and they’re keeping things in front of them. So it’s going to be a challenge to make sure we’re not giving them mistakes and getting in long-yardage situations because that’s what they want you to do.”

Atkins on scramble rules with Jordan Travis

“Well, when you gotta guys like Jordan, we talk about scramble is in play. So when we get in scramble, we have scramble rules built in. So we understand those rules moving forward, because like we always say, we said it's in our room is those plays count, too. We don't call those broken plays. So we practice with our receiver rules, o-line rules, we can't hit guys in the back, we got to be able to shield and can't hold and we feel a tug, we gotta let them go. That means escape the pocket. We've got to make sure those rules are built in because Jordan can create, that's his game. So we have to make sure we’re on point to understand that he can't do those things and not getting holding calls and not getting down the field calls and not getting blocks in the back when he scrambles out. So you saw guys shield and when you feel a tug away, let them go. Because we don't want to get a holding call on the edge. So I'm glad to see those rules coming in the moment because that's what you worry about, we work it and we talk about it but does it show up in the moment when it's happening and they've done a good job of straining and not having that time, our shot clock in our head because we need to strain all the time because that’s a work in progres. but I'm proud of them mentally locking in in the moment for things that happen because in practice, you know we don't know where their heads, we hope their headspace is is ‘I'm gonna do this in the game’ and when it shows up, it shows you the work.”

Atkins on handling blitzes vs. Southern Miss

“Yeah, I mean, like when you get to those third down, there are some third long looks out and some fourth downs. You know, guy running free at the quarterback is the guy running free at the quarterback no matter what his physical capability is. He’s a possibility to knock you out the game. So I think we're getting more experienced because that's defensive football right now, they want to play sound and get you in long yards on third down. So now doing in practice, we're having times whether the defense runs pressure or not, we have BPU – blitz pickup – on almost all the time because how unique defenses are getting with the simulated pressures, show one side and bring the other, put defenses on the side. And they had a really good third-down plan and third-down scheme. So we have to take time now out of practice no matter who we’re playing to work exotic looks on pass situations because so many defenses have adapted to where they can give you simulated pressure, or give you five or even four and still eat your running back up. So we’re having to adapt to make sure we’re preparing for all those looks no matter if the defenses runs a look or not. And most defensive coordinators are going to have something unique that they’ve done, they’ve all self-scouted and they’re going to do something that we haven’t seen because our rules and communications of obvious passing situations have got to be on point.”