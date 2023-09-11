Quotebook/video: Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, John Papuchis on So Miss win, BC
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis on Florida State's win over Southern Miss. They also discuss the development of the younger players and preview the ACC opener against Boston College.
Alex Atkins on Darius Washington
“Darius has been our Swiss Army Knife. We can plug him in wherever we need to go. Got in there at center, had one [snap] where we got on him because his hand was wet, and I said ‘well that’s your responsibility to keep your hand dry.’ It was like an epiphany moment like ‘oh yeah, you’re right.’ Put a towel on and he was fine after that. Little things like that, but I’m very comfortable with Darius playing all five positions. And he gives us a little security blanket because he can go in there and do it at a high level.”
Atkins on the run game
“Our backs are doing a phenomenal job of seeing it and hitting it, and finishing with great ball security. I’ve been loving how they own the football and finishing runs. Got to see the explosiveness of all the guys, which is good because we think when the guys get into the open space that they can cause some damage. But up front, with Darius going to center, it really didn’t change much but I do like the fact that sometimes the main – you know we love to run the counter – if that’s not hitting, can we go to the zone scheme? Can we go to some other things? I like how multiple its starting to be in the run game where it’s not just, you know, we’ve got our G-play going, we’ve got the zone going, and the inside zone is good. So I like how multiple the run game has been.”
Atkins on Darion Williamson
“That’s something I’ve got to get used to, especially on game day deals where I know Darion is a good player, and I’ve seen him do it so long at a high level, he’s had to fight through some injuries, so I’m happy he scored. But it’s almost like I expect him to make those plays. So I have to do a better job in the moment of going to celebrate how big those moments are because, again, I see them every day and I know he’s a good player. I’m glad he’s starting to fight through them and his body is healing up. I’ve got to over-celebrate a little bit more probably, but nah man, Darion is a good player. He’s made plays for us, he’s been around since Year 1. I’m glad he’s healthy and making the plays that he’s capable of making because he’s a really, really good football player.”
Atkins on how young OL performed vs. Southern Miss
“It’s still earned time where those guys have to earn their time to be out there and be able to perform. You still have to trust them to go perform at a level because, it’s not like the quarterback is going to have on a green jersey. They’re still live so you still have to keep people out there who are going to keep them upright and keep them healthy. And we’re responsible for the healthy of our backs and quarterbacks. So those guys earn that time to go out there and do it and trust them to do it at a high level. Got Jaylen out there playing some tackle, he’s also a multiple guy who’s cross-training at tackle and guard. Julian as well got some tackle deal. Stick, I like him getting out there. I mean I like getting all those guys out there, rotating Sapp out there.”
Atkins on Hykeem Williams’ blocking
“It’s the same way that I just talked about with those young guys earning their time, Dugs, that’s the requirement to get you in the game that you’ve got to be able to block. From Keon and Johnny all the way down to Hykeem and Dre, those guys, you have no choice in that. One thing about it is, we’re going to make sure you’re dominant in the run game and dominant in the blocking game to earn those opportunities in the air. Ron has set a standard with it, that’s kind of the given. And same thing I said with Darion, I know how Hykeem can block. I’m glad the world is starting to see it, but I see it every single day. I’m happy that he’s developing it in his game. He also got, I think it was a big 3rd or 4th down catch, which is big for him too. I’m glad people are starting to see the progress of those young guys.”
Atkins on being multiple in the run game, if Darius in lineup changes scheme
“Somewhat. You know, he's able to reach noses and 2-wides because of his athletic ability, but so is Maurice. Maurice is an athlete in there also. I think more we try to, like we want to be multiple in the rung game. We do have our hang-our-hat runs that we want to run, but I like the fact that we're getting the outside zone going because, like some of our backs just, the more multiple you're in a run game and the harder it is to hone down and just scheme you with the D-line, the linebacker player things like that. So when you’re multiple you get the run game going however it needs to get going in comparison to the pass game with the vertical game and hit we get the short game, and things like that. So I liked that because the season is like, the season is, it's always a one-game season. But you're also preparing yourself for whatever comes your way, you're equipped to handle it. So there might be games where something is not hitting, you gotta go to something else, like it gives you more answers and it also starts to build more confidence in the players to be able to say ‘we know we can always get to whatever we need to get to to operate and have efficiency whatever we're doing.’ So you don't have the excuse of ‘aw, they stopped this’ so what is the now what? So as the season is going, we’ve got some new guys out there with Casey and Jeremiah like, like starting to see them because they didn't run one play for us last year. So them starting to understand and see ‘hey, we can take this thing however we need to go depending on whatever we need to do and whatever the defense is giving us to have success in the run game no matter what it is.’ And so seeing those guys kind of come along and things like that, it's been good. Like I like that, I enjoy that.”
Atkins on the WR depth
“You see the time that’s being put in, for example, you brought up Deuce Deuce was, was a quarterback that transitioned to wideout. So he was still raw in a position which he had completely that he looked like quarterback, he thought he was. But seeing his development of catching the ball and tucking the ball, top of the routes, we’re using him the swee; game because he’s an explosive player. Darion, good route runner, strong, big, good hands, makes good plays. Winston, man, had some plays out there, it was good to see him starting to be back to himself. I’ve been seeing it, so I know what those guys can do. I’m just glad they're being able to showcase themselves and work in preparing. What I love about that room is how happy they are for each other’s success. That's what makes it special. When I see them genuinely happy, like when Darion scored, I'm seeing the receivers go tackle him. That is what I'm enjoying with this team. And we got to continue to build on that where we are authentically and genuinely happy when others have success. And if they continue that and as tight as that room is I think we're gonna go far.”
Atkins on how reserve quarterbacks performed
“Just the poise of those guys, man, I mean, when they go out there, they're locked in. And we don't shorten the game plan when they go out there. Like we call them way we call them in the game. They got to understand and be able to, to get to what we need to get to because we also give them a menu just like we give it to Jordan because to start their training. I was proud of how they operated, how they saw it. I mean, I saw Brock make a protection check which was big time for him. So AJ copier a run. So like as long as those guys are progressing to not just go in there and snap the ball, but to go in there pre-snap, see the cues, see the reads, see the keys, as long as that progression is as many live reps as they’ve gotten in those situations is always a bonus.”
Atkins on BC’s defense
“Just sound. I mean they’re not particularly giving up and trying to keep the ball in front of them. They are where they’re supposed to be and they do a good job of understanding lever of blocks in where you attack them, they know whether they want to go over the top or underneath. They read pulls very well, when you pull they like to pull and things like that. Good eye discipline. So it’s going to be a deal where we can’t get off-schedule. We’ve got to make sure we’re efficient and operating at a high level because those guys are disciplined and keep it in front of them. I’ve been very pleased with how they’ve been able to just really be disciplined. When you look at an offense and start looking at a defense, you’re wanting to see No. 1 are they going to be where they’re supposed to be and do they understand, can they play fast within the scheme. And they’re playing fast and they’re keeping things in front of them. So it’s going to be a challenge to make sure we’re not giving them mistakes and getting in long-yardage situations because that’s what they want you to do.”
Atkins on scramble rules with Jordan Travis
“Well, when you gotta guys like Jordan, we talk about scramble is in play. So when we get in scramble, we have scramble rules built in. So we understand those rules moving forward, because like we always say, we said it's in our room is those plays count, too. We don't call those broken plays. So we practice with our receiver rules, o-line rules, we can't hit guys in the back, we got to be able to shield and can't hold and we feel a tug, we gotta let them go. That means escape the pocket. We've got to make sure those rules are built in because Jordan can create, that's his game. So we have to make sure we’re on point to understand that he can't do those things and not getting holding calls and not getting down the field calls and not getting blocks in the back when he scrambles out. So you saw guys shield and when you feel a tug away, let them go. Because we don't want to get a holding call on the edge. So I'm glad to see those rules coming in the moment because that's what you worry about, we work it and we talk about it but does it show up in the moment when it's happening and they've done a good job of straining and not having that time, our shot clock in our head because we need to strain all the time because that’s a work in progres. but I'm proud of them mentally locking in in the moment for things that happen because in practice, you know we don't know where their heads, we hope their headspace is is ‘I'm gonna do this in the game’ and when it shows up, it shows you the work.”
Atkins on handling blitzes vs. Southern Miss
“Yeah, I mean, like when you get to those third down, there are some third long looks out and some fourth downs. You know, guy running free at the quarterback is the guy running free at the quarterback no matter what his physical capability is. He’s a possibility to knock you out the game. So I think we're getting more experienced because that's defensive football right now, they want to play sound and get you in long yards on third down. So now doing in practice, we're having times whether the defense runs pressure or not, we have BPU – blitz pickup – on almost all the time because how unique defenses are getting with the simulated pressures, show one side and bring the other, put defenses on the side. And they had a really good third-down plan and third-down scheme. So we have to take time now out of practice no matter who we’re playing to work exotic looks on pass situations because so many defenses have adapted to where they can give you simulated pressure, or give you five or even four and still eat your running back up. So we’re having to adapt to make sure we’re preparing for all those looks no matter if the defenses runs a look or not. And most defensive coordinators are going to have something unique that they’ve done, they’ve all self-scouted and they’re going to do something that we haven’t seen because our rules and communications of obvious passing situations have got to be on point.”
Adam Fuller
(first-team defense) “It was good. Really good. I thought we were dominant. There were a lot of three-and-outs in there. Even the one field-goal drive, were two costly mistakes. It was third-and-14, we got a roughing the passer call. We were over-aggressive on a bubble, gave up a 30-yard throw. Other than those two events, I thought we were pretty dominant.
(young DBs) “We actually got Conrad in early time, he subbed in there. He was in there with the first defense for a series. Almost had a pick on his first play. Ball had hit the ground. That was the plan. He got there fairly early. Ashlynd Barker got in there fairly early. And then we got a chance early in that third quarter to get the rest of them in there. You can’t replace game time. You try to replicate it on the practice field. They’re all smiling a little bit wider at the end of the game because they knew they got the experience.
(102 Seminoles played on Saturday, 50 or so on defense) We try to get out in front as fast as we can every game. When that opportunity happens, I looked up and there were 14 minutes to go in the third quarter and I’m making the call to the defensive staff and I’m starting to look up at the clock. And then I think we went down and scored again. We’re putting some of these guys in, obviously we think there’s a chance that they can help us at one point — especially this year. We really started to empty it towards the end of the game. But when you’re in the third quarter, those are all people, players that have been in competition for roles, just not quite there yet. Is it just experience that they need? Maybe. It helps us. It helps build the team. When you can sit down at a team meeting, 100 guys that have played in the game, that’s good for morale. Not just because of your execution, the way you won the game but just because they were involved when they were out there.
(remembering 9-11, Fuller was in New York at Wagner College) I was at Wagner College, I can remember I had a meeting with (a player). It was early in the morning and when I got done with the meeting, my mother had called and said, ‘There’s a plane crash. Did you hear about it?’ I said I didn’t. We had a later staff meeting that day. I was going to go for a jog and I jogged up because you could see the scene from Wagner’s Stadium across the harbor right into Manhattan. I went into the stands and I looked across and both towers were on fire. You could see it. I had no idea because I was by myself jogging. And so I jog back to the athletics center it was just chaos. People were hiding under desks. F-14 fighters were flying over. My wife, Hope, was a school teacher at PS5 at that time. I couldn’t talk to her. It was hard because our head coach couldn’t get over the bridge to get to the team so I kind of had to try to gather everybody together. We had a lot of players with a lot of family involved in downtown Manhattan at that time. Nobody will ever forget that day. It was an unbelievable event. I can still taste the soot when we went down there. We went down there to try and help. Our equipment manager, John Houlihan, was an FDNY firefighter, retired. And he went right in. We didn’t see him for a week. And maybe a month after he moved down to Palm Beach and he’s never come back to New York. He actually works down at Cardinal Newman as an equipment manager. To think that was 20 years ago was pretty sobering.
(Do players understand about 9-11 when coach talks on it) I don’t know. It’s not one of those events that you bring up all the time. It takes days like this unfortunately to talk about it. I found myself sharing my events with our staff at times because you were there. It was so close. I think it’s our job to educate these guys that weren’t there because it’s all part of our history. I don’t know how it affects them or how they think about it.
(defensive tackle, Malcom Ray’s development and Dennis Briggs’ impact) Expected. Dennis Briggs has probably been the most impactful defensive lineman we’ve had for the first few games, to be honest with you. The amount of times that he’s gutting in the face of the quarterback, I think he’s got production. I think he’s got sack numbers already. I’m really proud of the way he’s playing right now. The rep count hasn’t been very high just because of the way the last game went. His impact in the first two games has been felt by me significantly. That’s not saying the other guys aren’t doing a good job. Malcolm is a battler. He’s coming off that injury and he’s given us good reps. I know what we’re going to get. His technique and his comfortability with coming back off that injury from last year is a constant work in progress. But he plays meaningful snaps for us and he’s part of our d-line rotation.
(Blake Nichelson) "Blake, early on, summer workouts, you saw the athletic ability, but you've got to remember Blake was a running back, a safety, a corner (in high school). He looked like that when he was first here. It was just trying to go through it, I don't know if he's going to be ready to help, but still the traits are there so maybe a special teams role. But really since we got back from Jacksonville, I think Randy (Shannon) has done a really good job with him of simplifying it, teaching him. Some of the questions Blake would ask me, I'd give him the answer, walk away and be like, 'Oh boy, this could be awhile.' Now, I'll say, 'Blake, you're playing a lot faster,' and he'll say the reasons why. It shows you how committed he is to improving. I know I mentioned DJ Lundy is probably our most improved linebacker over the last year, but Blake is the most improved one over the last month. To see him out there, he does not look like a ball in high grass. He looks like he belongs, physically he does. He also had an unbelievable toe-tap interception. For a linebacker to locate, find it and almost get that play done and he's disappointed that he didn't make it. I think we're going to try to get him involved a little more on the kick coverage stuff, but I think if he continues to progress, he'll have a role on our defense here as the season progresses."
(BC QB Thomas Castellanos) "It's interesting. You thought they had somebody they felt really good about until the fourth series of the season. Now it's somebody else completely. I'm not sure how that dynamic all played out, but now you really have two full games on Castellanos, watching him. He plays like a slot receiver. He's more in and out of cuts. The difference between a slot and him is he has the ball in his hands. He has the ability to pump fake people to get people out of the way. He's definitely got legitimate quickness. He plays with a lot of confidence. He made some throws last week against Holy Cross that he didn't make against NIU. I wouldn't say he's Jayden Daniels, but he definitely offers a unique skill-set for the position of extreme quickness."
(Jared Verse, how is he handling no sacks through two games?) "I actually complimented him. I thought his game against Southern Miss was actually even a cleaner game than it was against LSU. He probably had more of an impact statistically against LSU. I thought he actually played really well against Southern Miss. Trust me, as the game gets going, he's one of (the players) like, 'Tell JP to put me in. Coach, put me back in.' And it's, 'Alright, Jared, let's make sure you root for these guys right now.' But I thought he played a really clean. aggressive, fast game. On the pick-six, he countered the level. Usually, we have to block the quarterback when we pick the ball off, it's part of the routine. Well, he was on top of him the entire play so that helped. One of Dennis Briggs' sacks, he over-rushed and with great effort, got in on it. I thought Jared played a really good game. Back to work this week and I think we all know his production will be there when the end of the season comes. The biggest thing is he's helping our football team."
John Papuchis
On punt coverage vs. Southern Miss
"We’ve done pretty well in terms of recovery units. We had one get out a little bit further than I would like in last game in terms of kickoff cover, but generally speaking big picture, I think our coverage units have done a really good job. It is a major point of emphasis for us. We call those our identity units. What we want to put on on film for our opponents to see is that speed and physicality in our coverage. Up to this point, we've done a pretty good job with that.”
On Winston Wright kickoff return
"I was I was hoping for Winston just to have the opportunity back there because that's a that's a big hurdle for him just in and of itself. I think he has that. That pretty good knack back there. Obviously, he's had success in his career being a kick returner and, there was a couple opportunities that we had there I thought were pretty close. I'm looking forward to watch him continue to progress and continue to gain more confidence in it and I think we'd get some big plays out of that.”
On the decision for an onside kick “Watching their first game, we saw some things on tape that would lead us to believe that it would be there if we executed well. You need to verify and see if any adjustments have been made from week one to week two, which we were able to do on the first kickoff. The opportunity was still there and we had discussed earlier in the day that if it presented itself we're going to take advantage of it. I thought Ryan did a great job with kick and Shy obviously did a great job with the recovery but really discipline across the board from the from the whole unit. A little bit of change of tempo in terms of how Ryan approaches the ball and the biggest thing is you can’t be offsides as he's approaching the kick. I thought the other guys did a really nice job in the execution.”
On taking an onside kick in a heavily favored game "I think the consistent messaging here in the program is always that it's about us and our ability to execute our ability to perform to our highest level. We’ve always since we've been here, want special teams with an attacking mindset. We're going to attack and take advantage of opportunities when they're there regardless of situation. I don't know how they received the information but for us, it's kind of just that mindset of being the very best that you could be and and putting yourself in the best position to be successful.”
On Patrick Payton penalty "I think with every one of those opportunities, it is a teaching moment. We do live in a time and football in general, but in college football, where we’re well aware and rightfully so that we're careful around the quarterback. We train it, we teach it, we talk it and we try to leave with our hands in that situation. I think there was some coaching points. If you take away in terms of how high you finish or how high you are on the target, but certainly, it was one of those penalties that was bang bang. I know that Pat felt badly about it, but it's one of those things that happens quick. I think he tried to pull off and avoid it but, when when you're that long and that physical, sometimes it might look worse that maybe it is.”
On younger defensive ends getting playing time "I thought it was a great opportunity for a lot of young players to get on the field. Really, every defensive end suited up had a chance to go in the game. I thought that was what was great for them. They've been working hard. I liked how they went and responded.I thought, Dante Anderson, Jaden Jones for their first real game experience like that. There's some good things and they didn't look out of place. They didn't have a bunch of mental assignments. They executed within the defense and they did a good job. To me that that shows they invested in the game plan. They had buy in during the course of the week, because, Jaden I wanted to play him but, he didn't he didn't even travel in the first game. So the fact that that he was invested in the game plan, bought into it and executed really well, I think says a lot about where he is, what he can evolve to, and grow into throughout the course of this year.”
On scouting Thomas Castellanos "I'm very familiar with him. He’s in my recruiting area. We obviously recruited him some and he’s a very talented athlete. He will be challenging from the standpoint of he's gonna keep plays alive. He's been trying to make plays with his feet and I think he's done a really pretty good job so far in these first couple games. We've got to make sure that we're establishing our presence in the line of scrimmage, but also playing with some discipline and structure because obviously, he's a guy that can create plays with his speed.”
