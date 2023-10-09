Quotes, video: Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, John Papuchis on VT win, Syracuse
FSU assistant coaches Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis discuss a variety of topics on Monday related to the win over Virginia Tech and preview Saturday's game against Syracuse.
Alex Atkins
On the rushing performance from bye week to VT
"Not changes, but we got to be an offense that whatever the defense allows us to do, we got to be able to do well. That’d be running our passing. And I would say we just focused on what we did well. There weren’t a significant amount of carries difference. Trey just had a little more yardage and LT and those guys and Rodney. It was more just focusing on what we can do, given them focus assignment and working on what we're gonna call. Trey did a good job, receivers did a good job on the edges. Just focusing on whatever they're allowing or giving up, we got to be able to do it, no matter what part of it it is. I think that's just been the growth of offense, because at one point if one of those things didn't go well we’re off. Now, we've been able to find those space in yours, wherever it needs to be. It was good to see Trey get going, but you remember from the past, I never had any worry that it was gonna be fine.”
On the rotation on offensive line
"All of it is. We got some guys that can go in there and help us win games. I don't want to limit just because of just numbers. So we have more than five, they can help us win games. Also, matchups do come into account in some time, but health does too. I believe to have a guys that can go in the game and help us win a game. And I didn't want to limit them and say, Well, you got to beat the guy out. I can get you in there in certain situations that can help us out and also keep continue to build that depth. It's already pre planned when we go and it was good to get Rob [Scott] back out there. We had him on a play count. Not just one factor in determining when I rotate the O line."
On blocking from Keon Coleman and WRs "He was at the point of attack of a lot of the long runs, which we want to give him credit because he takes ownership in that too, Johnny [Wilson], who loves to block and, and all those guys, man. We gave Ja’Kahi [Douglas] the point of attack on slip screens. The first play of the game, when we go to the tight end, Hhe had two wonderful blocks on the perimeter. So we started the game. You’ve got to be a complete receiver and that's what we talked about Keon. He can do it all. We don't have to limit when he's at the point of attack on a run, or catching or anything like that. I don't think there was a significant difference of what we did or how we executed. The guys are getting better as the season goes, but you have to do that. You have to use the practices during the season to keep improving. Trey’s fast. Once you get out in the open, if we can get clear to second level, he can go."
On playing a consistent and complete game
"These are real conference opponents. We always talked about it before the game, there's always going to be a shift in momentum, there's always gonna be that they make a play or we make a mistake. On a lot of drives , we start on we got a holding or a false start or snapping fraction. It was more of like, alright, these things are going to happen, how are you going to respond. The constant pursuit of that perfect game is what keeps the standard, the standard. Not basing it off the result. That's always been the expectation of us and coach Norvell. We're always going to have that high pursuit of that perfect game. Then we'll come back and say we're never gonna be perfect, but we're always gonna choose our best and whatever the result is after our best we're fine with those results. We're gonna we look to respond to adversity, play our best game, make sure the standard is the standard, because that keeps the expectations of what we need to be in this program."
On a pass Jordan threw to Morlock, moving him away from the sidelines
"Jordan can locate the ball and he understands coverage. He understands when it's good to take the sack because he's done a great job of protecting the football beyond that. I think he was rolling to the left on that play, which is always a difficult with a quarterback who's right handed but he's able to still throw an accurate and lead the ball to receiver. He also take what the defense was giving him in a long yardage situation. We have a system where we know if we're gonna go or not and we know we let him know what's the situation whether we're gonna go for it on fourth down. We talk about sequencing. Jordan is smart he can locate the football he understands when you know we always talked about we want to end the drive with a score or kick sometime protecting. Let's say we did not score we say good job on the football that we didn't turn it over. I mean he understands all of that. He's played a lot of football so locating the football understand the situation knowing we can sequence to calls understanding not to make a pass bad play a bad day and sometimes that's not seen."
On versatility of Darius Washington
"I trust Darius to go in there and operate. He's a staple in our room because I get to use him as an example of guy that can go in any places needed and understand the game plan is to go execute at a high level. He’s always still in constant competition he's a part of rotation too because we built the unit where you know it's the unit playing a game not just these individuals on the field. We’re trying to go beat you with the O-Line room instead of just two O-Linemen and that sort. He understands that he embodies that. With him understanding what those older guys like Rob and Moe and and of course Darius, who are like the foundation of the room in their in their unselfish understanding what has to be the standard and things like that when other people come in, it just sets the stage for. Darius is a good player. You can play him at all five positions. I'm glad we got him. He's a he can rotate at all fives which gives us depth within depth. We fully trust him when he's out there."
On defensive pressure from Syracuse from all spots on the field
"First it's still dictating what you want to do. We still want to be who we are, and do what we do. We just want to make sure we're not putting our kids in a bad situation based upon what they do on defense. The last years we've played Syracuse, they've been pretty, pretty consistent and causing all the chaos. They’re top 10 in the country and tackle for loss because they can confer so many twists and different pressures and keep you on your edge. They want to dictate to you what they want you to do and we've got to find that balance of not putting our guys in a bad situation, but also not taking ourselves for what we do well. We’ve got to find that administer early in the game plan. We’re still searching for those answers. That’s the balance of it, but they do a phenomenal job of dictating and make sure you can't tell what they're doing and don't give away tips. It's gonna be a unique challenge, but we've got to make sure we have our identity on display also."
On playing with tempo
“Good coaches always say that to play with the tempo is earned. You have to be able to get some chunk yardage or some first downs to be able to call tempo plays. And if you're not doing that, you're not going to be able to play to play with tempo. We have to earn the right to do that. We have to have some efficiency on first down, we have to convert on third down. So that shows our percentage on third down conversions help us play faster because we have more opportunity to tempo, keep our guys on the field, and maybe dictate some plays. So, as we continue to get efficient with early down success and also once we get past the scripted plays and things like that, we have to earn that right. I thought the guys did a better job of earning that so we could play with some tempo and keep some guys out there. But I mean game five, we have to continue to get better. All of these games are a continuous process to find the best game or to just continue to fight to get better. And I believe our guys are doing that they're we're getting better as we go.”
On Rocky Long and his creation of the 3-3-5 defense
“Rocky is the inventor of this defensive man. He established it so everybody else does a good job, but he is not a carbon. He is the originator. So, he understands the problems, and he knows how there's nothing you really can show him that he hadn't seen or had an answer for. So, we have to be efficient and on time. It’s not garbage defense. People think they're just doing everything now it's very planned and coordinated and their understanding of back alignment, tight ends and things of this sort now. So, if you look at it, it can be all men are everywhere, but now it's calculating this coach and it's coordinated. So, we got to do a good job of making sure we're not giving up any tackles for loss and, being on point and being efficient on early downs and also on third downs because they get a lot of sacks too. So, we got to be on point.”
On Brian Courtney's two-point conversion
“JP, man, he does a wonderful job with special teams. And Coach Norvell also has his hand in it, because he has to decide whether we're going to do it or not. But all of those things, man they seem so unique. But like I said, we run them every day. I mean, it's, we have so many of those types of deals that we installed and have ready because you never know, especially with the rules and overtime with all two-point plays and different things that you got to be ready for all situations. So, we have the utmost confidence. It was very similar to Oklahoma when we had the two-point conversion against a physical team. So, we have a bunch of stuff stored up. We don't want to make those unique or trick plays, we want to make those regular plays. So, we practice them a ton. And so, we got quite a few in the tank if we need them.”
On the identity of the offense
“Well, I would say that it's we can do what needs to be done to have good offense. And in the past, I don't know if I could have come up here and said the same thing. But if we need to throw the ball we can, if we need to run, we will. If Jordan needs to create, he will. I was talking to Johnny, and I mean, I would have never guessed that game five would be his first touchdown catch. I would have never guessed that. But that's the unique part of having the weapons we have. Whenever the ball is going to somebody or one other person, somebody else is not getting it, who's also a special dynamic player. So, we try to pride ourselves in our identity, meaning whatever we need to be done, we have the athletes to do it. Our identity is also going to be what we want to be like, we always want to establish the run. We also want to say hey, ‘This is not working, we're not going just give in.’ We have dynamic playmakers on the edge, we have them in the middle, with Jaheim, who had big games and Morlock this game was a big key piece towards. We hadn't said his name. Trey, I mean, so it's the, whatever needs to be done, we have the skill players to do it.”
On explosiveness of offense and finding plays when it isn’t there?
“Absolutely. It goes back to what I talked about earning the right to play with tempo because we looked at our play counts during the bye week and we want to get that up. That comes from converting on third down. That's a direct reflection of how we convert on third down or early down, first and second down success and also penalties. This is the first game we had as many false starts as we had. Snap infractions and holding calls on big runs, which limit you and things like that. So, I think this particular game came down to every drive we started didn't do, there was a penalty involved and we went backward and maybe didn’t convert an explosive. So, we couldn't sequence and so there's many other factors, but it's all self-inflicted. So, we have to study, if we're not converting on third down, if we're getting penalties, man, we become one of the worst offenses in America very quickly. So, we have to make sure we understand that. We're explosive, but we got to be on point.”
On Kyle Morlock and deeper tight end room
“We do a good job of protecting players from themselves. And sometimes that's a little bit of a battle because they all have that itch when they are on a sideline. But we have to make sure we have enough where you don't have to go out there and further hurt yourself. So, he’ll be fine but Kyle, the first play of the game, he was the first target of it, and we had a screen to Markeston who did a really good job on it. Those guys have done it in games before. I'm going back and watching the whole game. I mean, Markeston has made some big plays, the winning touchdown against Oklahoma. I mean, he's made some really good plays. I've seen Kyle do it in practice multiple times. So, we trust him. Preston Daniels has done a really good job of making plays even remember, a play popped up against North Carolina and he had a first-time conversion in 2020. I mean, we've asked we've got some guys that can do it. So, I like to have those good offensive problems. When I when I say good offense problems, that means it's always somebody left out. It's always somebody to get performed, but in-house in our own network, we understand it, man, ‘It can be anybody's day and make sure you support your teammates.’ But no, I mean, that tight end room was really good, and I even look toward the future. I'm looking at those guys. We have the young guy's scrimmage on Sunday and those young guys are showing up with Jackson who has been able to get back healthy and empowers and drill and those guys I'm excited for that room.”
Adam Fuller
Defensive improvements coming off the bye
"I was happy to see some of the production on third down. I thought we started the game really fast. We had three three-and-outs to start the game. Whether it was motions, whether it was communications, whether it was tackling, I thought to open the game that way was really impressive. They answered the call of starting fast and did a really good job as the game went on. There were some sloppy moments that we got to shore up. But overall it was good to get Akeem Dent back, it was good to get Conrad involved, good to get some sack numbers there up front. I thought overall a good win. Definitely some things that we can take from it. Some things that we got to fix to and continue to move on."
What was the delay of game call?
"When we communicate, especially when we’re on defense at home, it’s loud. I never want our guys to turn around when they’re confirming that they’re hearing the things that they need to hear. Our secondary was talking to our linebackers and they were patting to their backside to let them know that we got the communication. And I guess one of their offensive linemen jumped and they thought we were doing it in a way to get them to jump. I know Mike (Norvell) explained to them, ‘We do that about 50 times a game. Just in terms of how we communicate.’ The interpretation of how they saw it. I think that’s how it all played out."
Conrad Hussey and Blake Nichelson getting early snaps
"Go to Conrad first. Conrad is somebody that I believe a lot in. He has a lot of ability, he loves football, plays with a lot of passion, energy. He’s got a really good skill set. We knew that when we recruited him. But everybody’s on their different journey as far as the time. I thought that bye week he really started to accelerate just his play. It’s always been there, just looking for a little bit more consistency with how that looked. I thought he followed up with a good week of prep with Virginia Tech. And so, sat down with Coach (Patrick) Surtain, we talked and we knew we were going to get him in early even with the return of Akeem. It’s still about each individual. Obviously there’s got to be opportunities and he earned one. And so he went in there. He’s been doing good things on special teams. But he really went in there and made an impact on defense. We have to continue to develop him, continue to grow him. But the greatest reward is the opportunity to do more. If he continues to raise his play and his preparation, then those opportunities will continue to come. I was proud of him to go in there. Excited to see his family after the game, see him have success. Blake, Tatum (Bethune) had a slow week with just coming off that last game. It was going to be kind of game time, how much he would be able to give us. And so Blake is another one, we feel really confident about what it is going to look like for him. With Tatum’s reps being really limited and really down on defense to be honest with you, we knew Omar’s (Graham) reps would go up. DJ (Lundy) and Kalen’s (DeLoach) reps would stay similar. And we would have to eat some of those reps, and Blake was the next man up. You can’t replicate experience – especially in real time. I think we’ll continue to see Blake in that development. He’s actually shown up in special teams in a really good way. He’s done some good things on kickoff cover. Just continue to build things off of what Blake gave us."
Familiarity with Syracuse, quarterback Garrett Shrader, but some new faces at skill positions
"The last three years, we played Syracuse. We know Shrader really well. He’s an ultra competitor. Obviously, big body. Really good athlete. Has played a lot of good football in our league now for multiple years. Two of the offensive linemen we played against last year. The back was really the backup for (Sean) Tucker so obviously he didn’t get as much (playing time). Definitely a team we’re familiar with. I know their offensive coordinator moved on last year but the guy that’s calling players now and coach (Dino) Babers is probably very involved. So there’s a lot of similarities. You just try to peel through what’s new, what’s the same. They do have a talented group of skill players. Looking forward to diving into this week. It’s good having a history with them because you can go back. But new year, new teams. Looking forward to what the plan is going to be."
What did Byron Turner do wrong in that instance? How athletic was AZ’s interception?
"I’m an emotional person myself. But Mike deals with the officials. And thank goodness he does. I just try to go to the next play. I think we have an interception and I start hearing, ‘It’s going to be reviewed.’ So I just think AZ might have stepped out of bounds. So I’m trying to get them back to go back on the field. When I heard it was a late hit, I don’t really look too much at it. Because there’s not much I’m going to do about it. Obviously had a chance to watch it postgame. I’m just coaching Byron to continue to play hard. Because I thought he did. There was some wasted footwork early in the play. But just how we went and how we made a play, I thought he did everything he was supposed to do on that play. Azareye’h, he did a great job at the line of scrimmage, kind of funneled the guy out of bounds. Zone turned up and just an incredible play. Azareye’h has that in him. There’s a reason we use him the way we use him in dime and corner. He definitely has that ability. It wasn’t shocking to see him make that play. I’ve seen him make those catches before. Just wish it could have counted."
Conrad’s ability, he didn’t have a spring, what makes a guy like him be able to earn playing time this quickly
"As they go, just the consistency. We’re trying to make practices as game-like as possible. That’s the only chance, the emotions on game day and the environment up the emotions and you’re trying to create that intensity constantly whether it’s a Thursday walk through, whether it’s a Friday pre-game meeting. You’re always trying to put them in the moment. Conrad, just like any player that comes in the program, there’s an adjustment that needs to go. The language changes, the expectations change, techniques. He needed time. He needed reps. Part of that building is him gaining trust with his teammates, him gaining experience. As a coach, when you say, ‘These are the steps you need to do in order for you to have more opportunities,’ when they do that, I’m going to be to my word and we’re going to give them those opportunities. And we do them because that’s the process of improvement that we know it’s going to take for him to get in the game. And it’s our job, even if he goes out there and doesn’t have success, which he did, if he’s doing everything right, we’re going to continue to invest in that and give him opportunities. Whether that’s in the kick game or it’s on defense. I just think it’s hard when you don’t come in in the spring, because you miss all that time. But we’ve had it done before, guys have been able to come in, some guys have matriculated a little bit quicker than others. Everybody is on their own journey, as we say. But I think Conrad continues to do what he’s been doing I think we’ll see more of that type of play."
Conrad comes up on the swing play, is that routine, is that what he should be doing, is that something special?
"It was part of the work. That was him and Kalen’s play to make. It was going to be one blocker. And who that guy blocked, it was up to him. But they both had the key work, the triggering to go make the play based off how it all played out with the back and the screen and all that stuff. What I love about him is he never broke stride. He took as much grass as possible and he took straight, direct lines and finished in a legal way and in a violent way. It was a really good play. Looked good, didn’t it?"
John Papuchis
On VT’s kickoff return
“I would say this on the kick return, first of all I would give credit to Virginia Tech for their execution, how they schemed it up, I thought they did a good job and then they executed it well. But from our perspective you know a couple things went into it that normally at any return like that normally do. For one, we've been really good on kick cover and part of that reason we are is we kind of tweak it from week to week. It's one of those things where in hindsight looking back at it the tweak that we made this past week, I don't know that I would do it again given the the fact that they ran that field return
“Then then we had we had some guys that we had a chance to be a position to make a play and we didn't make it. But all in all…start with crediting them for for doing a good job, but there's some things that we need to clean up on our end and it starts with me and making sure that we put ourselves in the best positions possible to be successful.”
On DE play
“I thought that was the best game Gilber has played since he's been here and you know I was really pleased with with really how all four guys played.
“Jared was able to make some impact plays and I think that was good for him and for all of us, but you know I know he also felt some internal pressure, probably to to get that production, get those sacks um and I'm glad for him that that he was able to do that. And now I hope that he can kind of take a deep breath and focus going forward because it's one of those things where I think at the end of the year, statistically he's going to be right where he wants to be. I would assume that that’s probably not going to be the last time we seem have production like that. And it’s all going to shake itself out, and I just want him to continue to play hard and do the things that he’s been doing leading up into the game.
“I thought Pat played well. Pat plays really hard and sometimes, you know I've said this in here before, he does things that that go unnoticed maybe unseen, but the way he plays within the defense is is really critical for us.
“And I thought Byron probably played one of his best all-around games since he's been here so, I was pleased with how those guys played and we need to build on that and get better going forward.”
Papuchis on 2-point conversion
“It's something we always have um a gate ready,and typically if we score first and it's early in the game, it might be something that we show. Sometimes coach wants to run it, sometimes we shift back to our normal PAT. In this case, just the look that was presented, it's really coach's final decision you know he makes the call on the field whether we're going to run it or not run it. The look was there that we wanted and we went ahead and take took advantage of it and those are things that might be subtle but we like to do within the program from week to week, it’s to continue to make people work at everything. If we score a touchdown, it's not the assumption that it’s going to just be a traditional PAT, it’s going to be something else and we want to force our opponents to work hard and defend us in all ways.”
Papuchis on Keon Coleman’s punt returns
“I really thought his decision- making this past game was really pretty good.
You know we have going into a game based on punter's averages and hangtime and how far they they've been kicking the ball going into it, we have certain landmarks that we align him on and one thing that we talk about with him every week is we want you to field all kicks, but if you don't feel like you can get there,don't try to be be a hero in the moment and make a poor decision. And there's a lot of trust that goes from coach to player and
then also player to coach in terms of, trust Keon you know I think he's going to make what he feels like is the best decision in the moment. And if there's times we feel like we need to coach him on hey next time that shows up this is what we'd like to do. But you know I really thought his decision making in the game the other day was really really good and I have a lot of trust faith and confidence in how he handles himself back there.”
On Mastromanno’s season
“First of all, I think our coverage has been been terrific and all of that goes hand in hand. CJ Campbell made a huge play the other day on a punt cover. But you know the thing I'm so excited about is, you know I try not to get caught up in the statistics especially this this time of year.
“But for us to be able to lead the ACC right now in net punting is really, really good for us and and for him to have the national accolades that he has, I think obviously that speaks to how well he's hitting the ball. But I think it just shows that he's put a lot of hard work in. He's grown and matured, and I think he's just more comfortable with everything we're asking him to do but. He's really hitting the ball well, I think he's confident in what he's doing, even our conversations on the sideline are a lot more next level in terms of just his understanding of how he fits within the game. So I just think the experience and the confidence and the gains he’s made in the weight room, all that together have combined with him turning into a weapon for us."
On getting freshmen involved on special teams
“I think it's a very talented freshman class. And those guys, for us to be what we want to be, I think we're going to have to feel their impact, especially on special teams. Blake has done a really good job, especially in in his kick cover. He’s very natural, which is great for a linebacker. Obviously he has a great sense and feel in terms of how to defeat the blocks that he's getting and then how to track the ball. And plus he's such a so athletic, he runs really really well. So I think he's a really good player for us on that unit. KJ Kirkland I think can play a big role for especially on punt pressure. KJ's really smart and we put a lot on him in the role that he plays on our punt pressure unit to be a guy that has to make some decisions and checks, and he's handled all that really really well.
“Conrad Hussey has been out there for us and, like I said, we have we have a talented group of young players and as the season goes on we're going to need to feel their impact more and more especially on the special teams units.”
