On the rushing performance from bye week to VT

"Not changes, but we got to be an offense that whatever the defense allows us to do, we got to be able to do well. That’d be running our passing. And I would say we just focused on what we did well. There weren’t a significant amount of carries difference. Trey just had a little more yardage and LT and those guys and Rodney. It was more just focusing on what we can do, given them focus assignment and working on what we're gonna call. Trey did a good job, receivers did a good job on the edges. Just focusing on whatever they're allowing or giving up, we got to be able to do it, no matter what part of it it is. I think that's just been the growth of offense, because at one point if one of those things didn't go well we’re off. Now, we've been able to find those space in yours, wherever it needs to be. It was good to see Trey get going, but you remember from the past, I never had any worry that it was gonna be fine.”

On the rotation on offensive line

"All of it is. We got some guys that can go in there and help us win games. I don't want to limit just because of just numbers. So we have more than five, they can help us win games. Also, matchups do come into account in some time, but health does too. I believe to have a guys that can go in the game and help us win a game. And I didn't want to limit them and say, Well, you got to beat the guy out. I can get you in there in certain situations that can help us out and also keep continue to build that depth. It's already pre planned when we go and it was good to get Rob [Scott] back out there. We had him on a play count. Not just one factor in determining when I rotate the O line."

On blocking from Keon Coleman and WRs "He was at the point of attack of a lot of the long runs, which we want to give him credit because he takes ownership in that too, Johnny [Wilson], who loves to block and, and all those guys, man. We gave Ja’Kahi [Douglas] the point of attack on slip screens. The first play of the game, when we go to the tight end, Hhe had two wonderful blocks on the perimeter. So we started the game. You’ve got to be a complete receiver and that's what we talked about Keon. He can do it all. We don't have to limit when he's at the point of attack on a run, or catching or anything like that. I don't think there was a significant difference of what we did or how we executed. The guys are getting better as the season goes, but you have to do that. You have to use the practices during the season to keep improving. Trey’s fast. Once you get out in the open, if we can get clear to second level, he can go."

On playing a consistent and complete game

"These are real conference opponents. We always talked about it before the game, there's always going to be a shift in momentum, there's always gonna be that they make a play or we make a mistake. On a lot of drives , we start on we got a holding or a false start or snapping fraction. It was more of like, alright, these things are going to happen, how are you going to respond. The constant pursuit of that perfect game is what keeps the standard, the standard. Not basing it off the result. That's always been the expectation of us and coach Norvell. We're always going to have that high pursuit of that perfect game. Then we'll come back and say we're never gonna be perfect, but we're always gonna choose our best and whatever the result is after our best we're fine with those results. We're gonna we look to respond to adversity, play our best game, make sure the standard is the standard, because that keeps the expectations of what we need to be in this program."

On a pass Jordan threw to Morlock, moving him away from the sidelines

"Jordan can locate the ball and he understands coverage. He understands when it's good to take the sack because he's done a great job of protecting the football beyond that. I think he was rolling to the left on that play, which is always a difficult with a quarterback who's right handed but he's able to still throw an accurate and lead the ball to receiver. He also take what the defense was giving him in a long yardage situation. We have a system where we know if we're gonna go or not and we know we let him know what's the situation whether we're gonna go for it on fourth down. We talk about sequencing. Jordan is smart he can locate the football he understands when you know we always talked about we want to end the drive with a score or kick sometime protecting. Let's say we did not score we say good job on the football that we didn't turn it over. I mean he understands all of that. He's played a lot of football so locating the football understand the situation knowing we can sequence to calls understanding not to make a pass bad play a bad day and sometimes that's not seen."

On versatility of Darius Washington

"I trust Darius to go in there and operate. He's a staple in our room because I get to use him as an example of guy that can go in any places needed and understand the game plan is to go execute at a high level. He’s always still in constant competition he's a part of rotation too because we built the unit where you know it's the unit playing a game not just these individuals on the field. We’re trying to go beat you with the O-Line room instead of just two O-Linemen and that sort. He understands that he embodies that. With him understanding what those older guys like Rob and Moe and and of course Darius, who are like the foundation of the room in their in their unselfish understanding what has to be the standard and things like that when other people come in, it just sets the stage for. Darius is a good player. You can play him at all five positions. I'm glad we got him. He's a he can rotate at all fives which gives us depth within depth. We fully trust him when he's out there."

On defensive pressure from Syracuse from all spots on the field

"First it's still dictating what you want to do. We still want to be who we are, and do what we do. We just want to make sure we're not putting our kids in a bad situation based upon what they do on defense. The last years we've played Syracuse, they've been pretty, pretty consistent and causing all the chaos. They’re top 10 in the country and tackle for loss because they can confer so many twists and different pressures and keep you on your edge. They want to dictate to you what they want you to do and we've got to find that balance of not putting our guys in a bad situation, but also not taking ourselves for what we do well. We’ve got to find that administer early in the game plan. We’re still searching for those answers. That’s the balance of it, but they do a phenomenal job of dictating and make sure you can't tell what they're doing and don't give away tips. It's gonna be a unique challenge, but we've got to make sure we have our identity on display also."

On playing with tempo

“Good coaches always say that to play with the tempo is earned. You have to be able to get some chunk yardage or some first downs to be able to call tempo plays. And if you're not doing that, you're not going to be able to play to play with tempo. We have to earn the right to do that. We have to have some efficiency on first down, we have to convert on third down. So that shows our percentage on third down conversions help us play faster because we have more opportunity to tempo, keep our guys on the field, and maybe dictate some plays. So, as we continue to get efficient with early down success and also once we get past the scripted plays and things like that, we have to earn that right. I thought the guys did a better job of earning that so we could play with some tempo and keep some guys out there. But I mean game five, we have to continue to get better. All of these games are a continuous process to find the best game or to just continue to fight to get better. And I believe our guys are doing that they're we're getting better as we go.”

On Rocky Long and his creation of the 3-3-5 defense

“Rocky is the inventor of this defensive man. He established it so everybody else does a good job, but he is not a carbon. He is the originator. So, he understands the problems, and he knows how there's nothing you really can show him that he hadn't seen or had an answer for. So, we have to be efficient and on time. It’s not garbage defense. People think they're just doing everything now it's very planned and coordinated and their understanding of back alignment, tight ends and things of this sort now. So, if you look at it, it can be all men are everywhere, but now it's calculating this coach and it's coordinated. So, we got to do a good job of making sure we're not giving up any tackles for loss and, being on point and being efficient on early downs and also on third downs because they get a lot of sacks too. So, we got to be on point.”

On Brian Courtney's two-point conversion

“JP, man, he does a wonderful job with special teams. And Coach Norvell also has his hand in it, because he has to decide whether we're going to do it or not. But all of those things, man they seem so unique. But like I said, we run them every day. I mean, it's, we have so many of those types of deals that we installed and have ready because you never know, especially with the rules and overtime with all two-point plays and different things that you got to be ready for all situations. So, we have the utmost confidence. It was very similar to Oklahoma when we had the two-point conversion against a physical team. So, we have a bunch of stuff stored up. We don't want to make those unique or trick plays, we want to make those regular plays. So, we practice them a ton. And so, we got quite a few in the tank if we need them.”

On the identity of the offense

“Well, I would say that it's we can do what needs to be done to have good offense. And in the past, I don't know if I could have come up here and said the same thing. But if we need to throw the ball we can, if we need to run, we will. If Jordan needs to create, he will. I was talking to Johnny, and I mean, I would have never guessed that game five would be his first touchdown catch. I would have never guessed that. But that's the unique part of having the weapons we have. Whenever the ball is going to somebody or one other person, somebody else is not getting it, who's also a special dynamic player. So, we try to pride ourselves in our identity, meaning whatever we need to be done, we have the athletes to do it. Our identity is also going to be what we want to be like, we always want to establish the run. We also want to say hey, ‘This is not working, we're not going just give in.’ We have dynamic playmakers on the edge, we have them in the middle, with Jaheim, who had big games and Morlock this game was a big key piece towards. We hadn't said his name. Trey, I mean, so it's the, whatever needs to be done, we have the skill players to do it.”

On explosiveness of offense and finding plays when it isn’t there?

“Absolutely. It goes back to what I talked about earning the right to play with tempo because we looked at our play counts during the bye week and we want to get that up. That comes from converting on third down. That's a direct reflection of how we convert on third down or early down, first and second down success and also penalties. This is the first game we had as many false starts as we had. Snap infractions and holding calls on big runs, which limit you and things like that. So, I think this particular game came down to every drive we started didn't do, there was a penalty involved and we went backward and maybe didn’t convert an explosive. So, we couldn't sequence and so there's many other factors, but it's all self-inflicted. So, we have to study, if we're not converting on third down, if we're getting penalties, man, we become one of the worst offenses in America very quickly. So, we have to make sure we understand that. We're explosive, but we got to be on point.”

On Kyle Morlock and deeper tight end room

“We do a good job of protecting players from themselves. And sometimes that's a little bit of a battle because they all have that itch when they are on a sideline. But we have to make sure we have enough where you don't have to go out there and further hurt yourself. So, he’ll be fine but Kyle, the first play of the game, he was the first target of it, and we had a screen to Markeston who did a really good job on it. Those guys have done it in games before. I'm going back and watching the whole game. I mean, Markeston has made some big plays, the winning touchdown against Oklahoma. I mean, he's made some really good plays. I've seen Kyle do it in practice multiple times. So, we trust him. Preston Daniels has done a really good job of making plays even remember, a play popped up against North Carolina and he had a first-time conversion in 2020. I mean, we've asked we've got some guys that can do it. So, I like to have those good offensive problems. When I when I say good offense problems, that means it's always somebody left out. It's always somebody to get performed, but in-house in our own network, we understand it, man, ‘It can be anybody's day and make sure you support your teammates.’ But no, I mean, that tight end room was really good, and I even look toward the future. I'm looking at those guys. We have the young guy's scrimmage on Sunday and those young guys are showing up with Jackson who has been able to get back healthy and empowers and drill and those guys I'm excited for that room.”