Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses practices leading up to the Orange Bowl, preparing Brock Glenn for his second start, Florida State's opt outs and more.

"A lot of excitement because we got a lot of guys that are going to be able to play that hadn’t played a bunch," Atkins said. "Their excitement levels are through the roof. They’ve been waiting for their chance to show and prove what they’ve been doing in practice every day."

Some other thoughts from Atkins:

(On the opt outs) "I don’t think there’s an issue. You got individuals making choices for their individualism. But the team of Florida State and the brand, the team is here to perform. It also gives you a preview of what’s to come, little flashes of what’s to come in the future."

(On Georgia) "They play swarm, attack defense. And they have two of the best safeties in the country. It’s very evident. The way the defense is built there’s not many holes or leverages you can attack because you have both safeties who can attack you, whether they be field or boundary. And you have a defensive line that can smother you and keep you in tight so they can leverage the football. A lot of their three-down stuff is to prevent things from going to the edges. You got to make sure you’re presenting some difficulties and problems, maybe formationally and find ways to attack them and leverage them."

(On adjusting to the changes in the roster) "The guys that are playing have been here. We didn’t add anybody. We know the capability of those guys. It’s just more excitement of those guys being able to step into those roles. We have a confident football team. Everybody on our team feels like they should be the guy. I’m excited for those guys to showcase their ability because they were recruited here for a reason. And we can’t wait to show why we recruited them and put on display why we recruited them."

(On Brock Glenn) "When Brock first got here, when he came in the spring, I thought as a freshman quarterback, he was the most dedicated to preparation that I had seen in a long time. Usually there’s an acclimation period where you have to teach a guy how to play the position, they have to come meet, learn how to meet, learn to put the extra time in. Brock came in already like a sponge. He came from a good high school program up there in Tennessee. He really took the preparation aspect early. He early enrolled and he was in with Jordan, he was in with Tate. He had a little setback during the season with a thumb injury. … What I loved is he always challenged our quarterbacks coach, Tony Tokarz. Every time, we would be sitting there as an offensive staff and Brock would come knock on the door and pull him out. Because he wanted to start over and go back through installs from Day 1. What I’m impressed with is how much we haven’t had to limit him because he understands the big picture of it. Now it’s just about building the offense to the things that he does well and make sure our part of accountability is putting him in situations where he can have success and things he feels comfortable with."

(On Jordan Travis' impact on the Seminoles) "Jordan was out there at practice yesterday in the drills coaching those guys up. That just shows his care, his love for this team and the quarterback room. He’s going to be there every step of the way with them as much as he can."

(Does he hear from coaches around the nation about opt outs) "Every team in the country is going through the same process. I think it’s just the new narrative of information that people are flocking to with bowl games because it’s brand new. No different than what the transfer portal was, NIL. As we evolve of course the game is going to change and things are going to be different but I think there’s more excitement for the guys that are actually playing. I see some families coming down here early, ‘My son gets to play.’ We recruited all of those guys on this roster. And there’s a reason. Now they have to gain the experience, the reps, they have to go through the trials and adversity and learn. I’m excited for that part of it because it kind of gives you a preview of what’s to come with the roster that we have."

(Opportunities for other players) "We have a confident bunch. Every guy on our roster feels like they should have been a guy anyway. I told them this is a chance for you to showcase your talent and ability. When you have an overly confident bunch like we have, it’s more just making sure we’re keeping them on point and organizing them and the best way we can showcase who they are."

Video of Atkins by Nick Carlisle: