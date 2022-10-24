On bye week adjustments

“You always have a base idea when you go into it, you just want to confirm what your thoughts are and make sure you're not focusing on something that doesn’t need to be focused on. But I think the biggest thing was looking at it from an individual standpoint. Also, when you hit players you can basically go out and do a self-scout of course on the scheme what you call it and things like that, but more what is that player not seeing and put them in a better position. And understanding why, because sometimes you will watch it and one player will be ‘man every time he's missed this,’ and you might look over it but then it might be a reason and you saw when you self-scouted that one individual. So what we do is we go back through the notes because every game, every player has a specific note. We sort it, attack those top three things and we see some things that can help us learn. And also those players were excited because it's not many times once the season gets going, you're going to get to sit down and have a one-on-one ‘how you better’ (meetings) than a large position group (meeting). So I thought that was really good and we found some good stuff.”

On what he wants to see from offense in final stretch

“We should be getting better as we keep playing. You want to play your best ball in November, like everybody says. We’re starting to play better, we know who we are, we’ve established our identity and what we’re good at. And so, we have to buy into that and keep climbing up as we go forward as far as continuity, playing with each other, and things like that. As they're starting to know each other, this offense is becoming its own offense this year. I think you know, we've gone through it and we've learned enough lessons to start seeing the repetitive lessons being learned. So you know, that's the challenge moving forward.”

On OL getting a bye at this point in the season

“Yeah, I mean, you take a deep breath, but you know playing O-Line is a lot of contact on every play. So if you’re playing O-Line looking to be 100%, you’re playing the wrong sport. You're going to be a little bit banged up, you’re going to be a little dinged. The guys are probably feeling better, but tomorrow they're not going to feel better. We’ll get back to work and it is what it is. But now I'll take a deep breath to kind of relax a little bit for those guys to get off and have a little bit of time off was good. But we’ll get back to it tomorrow and be back sore.”

On Jordan Travis dual-threat

“Credit to some of the defenses we’ve played too, for him to have to do that and utilize that. But Jordan is a true dual threat quarterback. When he pulls the ball, he is a dynamic athlete, as well as throwing the football and reading progression. So, he's developed in himself where you can't just key on one part of his game. Because he showed that he can beat you either way. As he continues to get better, seeing it, learning and learning the personnel around, I'm excited to see how he comes this weekend and has the opportunity to play well.”

On red zone issues

“Yes it’s one thing we stress, because when you get in the red zone, you have to do something to get there. And it’s not always a big play. Sometimes it takes 10 plays to get down there. Now defenses’ structures change in the red zone. Safeties are up tighter, there’s more high percentage pressure, there’s more high percentage movement. So the focus level has to almost refocus when you get in the red zone. So, how do you create that? How do you put them in a situation where they feel that? Well, now you work on red zone at the end of practice. You have put them in that mindset they are in when they get in the red zone and then go reaffirm it because it can't be the first time they felt it. For example, if we come out of the work to get the practice probably, they’re probably not in that mind frame where they just ran eight plays to get down here, the defense changes. So it's not like we can segment this and say ‘now we're in the red zone, the defense tightened.’ We have to do a good job in on field communication with each other. So that comes from the O-line talking to each other, the receivers talking to each other, ‘we’re here now.’ It can't be a coach presentation. These are things you've got to have those kind of concise reminders on a field whether it be to the center talking to both sides, quarterback (saying), ‘hey, we're here now. Let's go back, let's refocus and we're going to get down there with changes from leaving from the open field to down in the red zone.” So I think being able to focus on that will help them.”

On wide receiver rotation

“We are fortunate where we’ve got some big, long receivers when you talk about Johnny, when you talk about Malik and those guys who can go up and make plays. It is such a unique room, because you’ve got a little bit of everything. You’ve got the tall, long, big receivers. You’ve got Mycah, the short, thick (receivers). You’ve got him and Ja’Khi. There are so many guys who can do so many things. But the good thing about it is, they all know the position. So they can all play the outside receiver, the inside receiver. You can move them around. Of course with Johnny, he is a matchup problem just off raw talent and raw size. But overall, we don’t have to change too much because of the ability that is in the room. Whoever is out there can pretty much operate in whatever way we need him to operate. But it is a fun room to game plan, because you have so many weapons on the outside. We don’t have to say, overall, we have to match this person. They do a good job. That is why in the past, we’ve had different receivers show up at different times. Not necessarily because of the game plan. But because hey, we are going to take this guy and now this guy has got to step up. Or the coverage dictated things like that. We have full confidence in all of those guys in that room.”

On using Pittman in motion

“As Mycah is being more comfortable in the offense – this is truly his first year in the offense. As he is starting to learn all of it, we can use him in different ways. Because now, he can understand it and different concepts no matter where he is lined up. So whether he is in the backfield, inside receiver or we are starting him on the outside and motioning him in, there is a less chance of a missed assignment because he is starting to learn the total picture when things break down. So the more we play, you will get to see more of that with us kind of interchanging. Because we don’t want to make mistakes. So to be able to do that with a person, being able to line him up at different positions and move him in the backfield, they have to have a total understanding of what could happen, that position and how it is different from what they are used to playing in every play in the offense. So as we continue with him, Trey, Ja’Khi and those guys, as we continue to learn and learn the what-ifs of the offense, you will be able to get more multiple with those guys.”

On Georgia Tech’s defense

“Tech does a good job of adjusting its defense to personnel. They’ve done it from bear to even to odd and a little bit different from last year. So what he does a good job of is, identifying his good players and putting them in the best position as possible. They are big inside, so he wants to utilize that. They can run on the edges. The corners are playing really well. So it is all about him finding what his guys do best and coaching their ability. That is why I think they do a good job on defense.”

On Lawrance Toafili

“LT’s growth has been fun to watch. When he first got here, he was a guy who we could only do one thing with him. Like, ‘We are going to do this one thing, and that is it.’ And now, you watch him and he is lined up on the outside. He is lined up on the inside. We talk about developing in the offense once you start learning multiple spots. And also, he is a guy who loves practice. Whenever a guy like him who works hard, I’m sitting up there in the staff room watching film and he comes up there and speaks to everybody before he watches tape. So what I love about him is, he truly believes in the work paying off in the end. And his humbleness is unbelievable. Just overall, that running back room, you would think there would be some kind of, ‘How many carries?’ and things like that. But no, those guys are good as gold when it comes to what needs to be done, the work that is going on behind the scenes and he loves to practice. He gets upset with us when we don’t let him do something, because we have to make sure he’s good to go. But he is one where you always want to do well because of the work he puts in behind the scenes. LT is as good as they come.”

On his name being attached to other jobs

“I would not say it is awkward. I’m a young gun in the business, so I’ve watched so many press conferences of people getting asked that question. I used to be like, ‘Man, he’s lying.’ … I used to judge it. And then when it is actually you, number one, it is flattering. Because if you go through Mike Norvell’s history of his assistants, he’s had a bunch of them go out there and do great things. So it is flattering. It is a token to him of what he has done in developing his coaches and young coaches he’s had on his staff. But no, it’s flattering. But it’s just social media. So it’s not really realistic or real. It’s more of just noise, to be honest.”