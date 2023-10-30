On improved communication in secondary

Fuller: “Yeah, it’s normal to improve. I’ve stated before, we’re playing 2 nickels, 4 safeties, 3 corners, that’s the most we’ve played. Obviously not everyone is playing as much as the others, but that takes time. If we put them on the field even earlier in the season, we obviously believed in them. But I think the more we’ve gotten reps with each other and the comfortability of guys playing with each other, I think that’s helped the process. I was proud of those guys, obviously to limit them in the throw game was a big part of the plan.”

Level of communication on any given play

Fuller: “I guess it depends on the call and the formation sometimes. You can sit there and say ‘you need to talk every play’ but there’s talking to talk and then there’s actually information that needs to be given. And typically the linebackers have a lot of the communication with the front. The safeties are the glue that connect the perimeter players with the interior players. Sometimes the defensive ends are involved with that too, because they could be involved with coverage or the way they have to rush to know where the coverage is going to be. Splits, sometimes motions make it more important or more critical with the timing of things, splits matter like even this week going up to Pitt, the numbers are different because it’s a pro field. So just simple things that you try to get your guys accustomed to early in the week as far as splits. In order to have good communication, you need to have a clear and concise speaker, but you need a listener too. Everybody has got to hear it the same way, see it the same way. It’s just part of playing connected defense.”

On Renardo Green

Fuller: “To go pick the ball off. Renardo plays in the boundary more than he plays in the field, and those are just shorter fields in college football sometimes. It’s often where they put the receiver they want to field the ball to sometimes. But I thought Renardo has been a rock for us all year. He had some, even a ball he’d given up maybe on a push off on a comeback, he comes back on 4th and 4 and gets the ball out. That’s been his season, he’s been good in the run game, we’ve challenged him in the blitz game and he’s showed up there, too. But he’s been a really good one-on-one defender. He’s come a long way, because he’s been a part of the communication, but he’s also a really good listener which at corner is where you’ve got to be a lot because you’re pretty locked in and you’re so tight on the line of scrimmage that you depend on others to give you a bigger scope. Renardo has come up big, I think he’s playing as good as any corner in the country.”

On if he’s getting more comfortable calling the defense

Fuller: “No, I think I’ve always understood the unit. I believe in these guys, and I think we’ve got a good group. We’re playing about 21 different players and I think that’s really important. We’ve recruited to be able to do that and I think that shows up at the end of the game, it shows up at the end of the season. And they’re ability to play with each other, not that they couldn’t but their connectivity of how important it is to fit things the same way, to match up the same way, I think it’s all important. When you’re making a plan for each game, yes, let’s play this coverage, let’s blitz this set, let’s do this. Sometimes it’s not as drastic as that. Sometimes it’s just a leverage thing based off a split or a stance. Or a backfield set. I think to be able to take to those things and, I’ll credit Jarrian jones, he’s really calmed us down. I think Greedy is playing cleaner football, but J-Dub has done a really good job honing in on others and I think he’s really helped that growth in the secondary.”

On the defense’s numbers in run defense

Fuller: “I mean, Saturday they had 50 carries for 2.6 yards and carry. So I think that's pretty good. You know, and that was a 51-yard run, too, and you take that away, and that's really I mean, that's as good as you're gonna get. So we don't want to give up any yards on any play. Probably played less light box in that game that we did all year. Just when you look at it now, we didn't blitz heavy last week. But you look at it, every game is a little bit different. Every play is a little bit specific. And so I think I our D-line is pretty good.”

On contextualizing how different defensive football is now from when he first started coaching

Fuller: “Not really, I think the time you have now between walkthroughs in the summer and the winter allows you to do that. But I think this all started, two things, in defensive football. One, the tempo of no-huddle, volume of plays, right, so yards are gonna go up. And then I think the conception of spread football with quarterback as a runner, the read component of, if you ask any of the offensive coaches, there's no bad plays. Right? You ask a lot of them, right? Well, if this guy does this, we do this, if that guy does this, we do that. And so coaching defense, I think it's important that you make sure you move around those reads, whether that's pressure, and that has to be at all three levels, right? If the corner does this, somebody else has to do something else to take up that void. And sometimes you got to do a good job of self scouting, too. And just make sure that all your looks either look the same, or they're super multiple in a way that they can’t hone in on things.

“But the athleticism of defensive players has obviously gone up, I think because of the space in the game. I don't want to say everybody's gotten smaller. But I think the athleticism, the quickness, because of the amount of space, the field dimensions have always been the same. But the use of the field dimensions have changed, whether it's by formation, or just by the the read component, you know, it was the zone read on and you just read C-gap players. Then I remember when I was at the University of Richmond, and all of a sudden Chip Kelly was in New Hampshire, and they scored on a play, we realized they ran midline out of the gun and read a three technique and created space there. And that creates a different run fit. And so and then just the bubble, you know, game has showed up which back in the day, it was curl-flat drop-back pass. Now you fake the run to make people pull and throw a flat play. So I just think the ability for teams to use all the space, you know. In basketball, they talk about spacing, you know, I think football is really maximize that. And so that's really affected a lot of ways you play coverage and fit the run game. You know, those days of these are my run players and these my pass players have kind of morphed into each other and you have to be able to trade jobs at times, so that when they're reading a certain guy, it's not well, ‘when he does as I always do this’, you want them to say, ‘Well, I'm gonna read him. If he does this, let me read this guy too.’ And then you want to impact them with the rush, you know, because time is not always on their side, hopefully, you know, and that's why you recruit and develop defensive linemen to create sped-up approaches, and then they make mistakes, turn the ball over or whatever it all goes. The greatest thing about this game is just it keeps evolving. You know, and we'll see some coming up this Saturday, there'll be some under center to back run game, you know, which is somebody who wants am old school, but that's a different way to create space, you know. But yeah, good question.”

Fuller on AZ Thomas, Byron Turner

Fuller: “Azareye’h, he's played, you know, even as a true freshman, we involve him pretty early. This year going in the season we knew he was going to be one of our top corners, but we made him the dime pretty quickly, too. And just that gave him a lot of set roles. And I think he's done a really good job. I think he's one of the better one on one defenders. You know, obviously, I feel good about Renardo and about Fentrel. But, you know, Azareye’h goes out there, and he battles on all one on one balls. And you know, as good as anybody we have.

“Byron, have really enjoyed his development. We usually give on Friday nights, we have our unit meetings and go through the tape and kind of go through the role and I make up extended tape on situations. But sometimes we have players get up and kind of talk through kind of what their jobs are that week, what they're seeing. And, you know, we actually had Byron get up and speak to the defense for the first time in his career and just to see the confidence that he's had to go through to be able to do things like that, I think you saw that on Saturday. I really think that had something to do with his confidence in his play. But he's really found a role and I think we're starting to see him play his best football.”

Fuller on why Omar Graham’s stop not a sack?

Fuller: “You know, we just found out, we ended up having six sacks Saturday, they gave us one more credit, but I don't know. It was a drop-back pass. We clog run lanes. The quarterback, everywhere was covered. He ran and we tackled behind the line of scrimmage. So I don't know, you'd have to ask the people that do it.”

On Pitt’s offense

Fuller: “You can see they've had, the play caller came for Boston College a couple years ago, they've had a change at quarterback, but the offense really hasn't changed. You know, it's been a team that traditionally has wanted to run the football, and then throw action passes down the field. You still see that show up, you know, in that Louisville game when they get out on them and, and beat them late in that football game. But, it is a little bit of a different offense from a standpoint you do have more under center, direct downhill run game, and which does help some play-action passes. So it's just important that our guys see it the way I see it right now. And that'll be part of the week of training and prep.”

On Jared Verse, ramping up energy

Fuller: “Jared got banged up early in the game, came back, obviously had an impactful game. But I think Jared, it shows a lot when you have players that no matter success, you know, I mean, you look at the paper, and he’s got two sacks a nd he's impactful, but that's not really the goal. Right? The goal is for him to be his absolute best at all times. And it's one thing for me to say that, but it's another thing for the player to actually listen and look at it through that lens, you know, because I would say most of the people would be congratulating Jared on how great of a dominant a our team and he had. But for him to look at it out of a lens of, you know, ‘I have a higher standard for how I want this thing to look’ I think that says a lot about him. It says a lot about the culture that's here and the direction that we're headed.”

Fuller on playing 21 players, letting younger players learn in-game

Fuller: “Yeah, going back to Duke game. And I think if you're going make decisions coming out of camp like ‘this is gonna be the rotation’, number one you got to recruit. You can't just put guys on the field. Because we were here for some other years, we weren't playing that many players. So you've got to recruit. And then you've got to develop. And then when those guys are right, and you know, they can help you, you've got to be willing to set a plan, and then let the plan work, regardless of as you set the score. And obviously, in the moment, if it's not executing the way, then you got to tighten that rotation out a little bit.

“But this isn't just about one series, one game. I mean, we want to win every game, we want to win every play, we want to win every series, want to win every half. That's, yes. But there's a greater development that goes on here. And I think when players practice the right way, they prepare the right way. They do everything we ask them to do as teammates on and off the football field, then the greatest reward they get is out there. When you put them on that field in front of the greatest fans in the country, and they get to go play. And then when they do well, the greatest reward is the opportunity to do more. And so you continue that and I think that builds, morale is great to have, right? We all know that's a great word out there. But it helps legitimately build your depth. And so now there's competition on Monday through Friday. And that creates your growth.Your growth doesn't happen 12 weeks a year. Now, there are things that happen in the game, you can't replicate and practice the emotions, the crowd noise, sudden changes, things like that you try to replicate. But when your players believe that Monday through Friday is there or Sunday through Friday is really their growth. That's when you really start to develop the program, I think, you know, every week is a new week, but I do feel good about that mindset within this team.”

On using 3 LBs more this past week, what goes into it

Fuller: “It's something we've done in the past quite a bit. We, you know, in my past before here. You got to have the right three guys to put out there. So we've turned more into more of a nickel team. But typically now, when you see that, it's usually matching personnel, typically. Or the situation, but typically, those are two tight end sets, or three back sets, or, you know, something that we're putting the bigger body on the field. So, when you're seeing it now, that's usually the reason why. There are things that we practice where we do play some for three linebacker sets to 11 personnel groupings. You just that takes work too, but I think with where we're recruiting and where we're heading, you'd like to have some of those positionless players at backer that you can kind of match up in different ways. But again, you just, if the matchup isn't right, then you have to play certain techniques and coverages then you become it's easy to plan for you, you know, so right now we're more than a matching the personnel groupings that people are putting out there, but it's good”