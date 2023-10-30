Osceola video: Atkins, Fuller, Papuchis on win over Wake
Coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis discuss FSU's win over Wake Forest.
Adam Fuller
On improved communication in secondary
Fuller: “Yeah, it’s normal to improve. I’ve stated before, we’re playing 2 nickels, 4 safeties, 3 corners, that’s the most we’ve played. Obviously not everyone is playing as much as the others, but that takes time. If we put them on the field even earlier in the season, we obviously believed in them. But I think the more we’ve gotten reps with each other and the comfortability of guys playing with each other, I think that’s helped the process. I was proud of those guys, obviously to limit them in the throw game was a big part of the plan.”
Level of communication on any given play
Fuller: “I guess it depends on the call and the formation sometimes. You can sit there and say ‘you need to talk every play’ but there’s talking to talk and then there’s actually information that needs to be given. And typically the linebackers have a lot of the communication with the front. The safeties are the glue that connect the perimeter players with the interior players. Sometimes the defensive ends are involved with that too, because they could be involved with coverage or the way they have to rush to know where the coverage is going to be. Splits, sometimes motions make it more important or more critical with the timing of things, splits matter like even this week going up to Pitt, the numbers are different because it’s a pro field. So just simple things that you try to get your guys accustomed to early in the week as far as splits. In order to have good communication, you need to have a clear and concise speaker, but you need a listener too. Everybody has got to hear it the same way, see it the same way. It’s just part of playing connected defense.”
On Renardo Green
Fuller: “To go pick the ball off. Renardo plays in the boundary more than he plays in the field, and those are just shorter fields in college football sometimes. It’s often where they put the receiver they want to field the ball to sometimes. But I thought Renardo has been a rock for us all year. He had some, even a ball he’d given up maybe on a push off on a comeback, he comes back on 4th and 4 and gets the ball out. That’s been his season, he’s been good in the run game, we’ve challenged him in the blitz game and he’s showed up there, too. But he’s been a really good one-on-one defender. He’s come a long way, because he’s been a part of the communication, but he’s also a really good listener which at corner is where you’ve got to be a lot because you’re pretty locked in and you’re so tight on the line of scrimmage that you depend on others to give you a bigger scope. Renardo has come up big, I think he’s playing as good as any corner in the country.”
On if he’s getting more comfortable calling the defense
Fuller: “No, I think I’ve always understood the unit. I believe in these guys, and I think we’ve got a good group. We’re playing about 21 different players and I think that’s really important. We’ve recruited to be able to do that and I think that shows up at the end of the game, it shows up at the end of the season. And they’re ability to play with each other, not that they couldn’t but their connectivity of how important it is to fit things the same way, to match up the same way, I think it’s all important. When you’re making a plan for each game, yes, let’s play this coverage, let’s blitz this set, let’s do this. Sometimes it’s not as drastic as that. Sometimes it’s just a leverage thing based off a split or a stance. Or a backfield set. I think to be able to take to those things and, I’ll credit Jarrian jones, he’s really calmed us down. I think Greedy is playing cleaner football, but J-Dub has done a really good job honing in on others and I think he’s really helped that growth in the secondary.”
On the defense’s numbers in run defense
Fuller: “I mean, Saturday they had 50 carries for 2.6 yards and carry. So I think that's pretty good. You know, and that was a 51-yard run, too, and you take that away, and that's really I mean, that's as good as you're gonna get. So we don't want to give up any yards on any play. Probably played less light box in that game that we did all year. Just when you look at it now, we didn't blitz heavy last week. But you look at it, every game is a little bit different. Every play is a little bit specific. And so I think I our D-line is pretty good.”
On contextualizing how different defensive football is now from when he first started coaching
Fuller: “Not really, I think the time you have now between walkthroughs in the summer and the winter allows you to do that. But I think this all started, two things, in defensive football. One, the tempo of no-huddle, volume of plays, right, so yards are gonna go up. And then I think the conception of spread football with quarterback as a runner, the read component of, if you ask any of the offensive coaches, there's no bad plays. Right? You ask a lot of them, right? Well, if this guy does this, we do this, if that guy does this, we do that. And so coaching defense, I think it's important that you make sure you move around those reads, whether that's pressure, and that has to be at all three levels, right? If the corner does this, somebody else has to do something else to take up that void. And sometimes you got to do a good job of self scouting, too. And just make sure that all your looks either look the same, or they're super multiple in a way that they can’t hone in on things.
“But the athleticism of defensive players has obviously gone up, I think because of the space in the game. I don't want to say everybody's gotten smaller. But I think the athleticism, the quickness, because of the amount of space, the field dimensions have always been the same. But the use of the field dimensions have changed, whether it's by formation, or just by the the read component, you know, it was the zone read on and you just read C-gap players. Then I remember when I was at the University of Richmond, and all of a sudden Chip Kelly was in New Hampshire, and they scored on a play, we realized they ran midline out of the gun and read a three technique and created space there. And that creates a different run fit. And so and then just the bubble, you know, game has showed up which back in the day, it was curl-flat drop-back pass. Now you fake the run to make people pull and throw a flat play. So I just think the ability for teams to use all the space, you know. In basketball, they talk about spacing, you know, I think football is really maximize that. And so that's really affected a lot of ways you play coverage and fit the run game. You know, those days of these are my run players and these my pass players have kind of morphed into each other and you have to be able to trade jobs at times, so that when they're reading a certain guy, it's not well, ‘when he does as I always do this’, you want them to say, ‘Well, I'm gonna read him. If he does this, let me read this guy too.’ And then you want to impact them with the rush, you know, because time is not always on their side, hopefully, you know, and that's why you recruit and develop defensive linemen to create sped-up approaches, and then they make mistakes, turn the ball over or whatever it all goes. The greatest thing about this game is just it keeps evolving. You know, and we'll see some coming up this Saturday, there'll be some under center to back run game, you know, which is somebody who wants am old school, but that's a different way to create space, you know. But yeah, good question.”
Fuller on AZ Thomas, Byron Turner
Fuller: “Azareye’h, he's played, you know, even as a true freshman, we involve him pretty early. This year going in the season we knew he was going to be one of our top corners, but we made him the dime pretty quickly, too. And just that gave him a lot of set roles. And I think he's done a really good job. I think he's one of the better one on one defenders. You know, obviously, I feel good about Renardo and about Fentrel. But, you know, Azareye’h goes out there, and he battles on all one on one balls. And you know, as good as anybody we have.
“Byron, have really enjoyed his development. We usually give on Friday nights, we have our unit meetings and go through the tape and kind of go through the role and I make up extended tape on situations. But sometimes we have players get up and kind of talk through kind of what their jobs are that week, what they're seeing. And, you know, we actually had Byron get up and speak to the defense for the first time in his career and just to see the confidence that he's had to go through to be able to do things like that, I think you saw that on Saturday. I really think that had something to do with his confidence in his play. But he's really found a role and I think we're starting to see him play his best football.”
Fuller on why Omar Graham’s stop not a sack?
Fuller: “You know, we just found out, we ended up having six sacks Saturday, they gave us one more credit, but I don't know. It was a drop-back pass. We clog run lanes. The quarterback, everywhere was covered. He ran and we tackled behind the line of scrimmage. So I don't know, you'd have to ask the people that do it.”
On Pitt’s offense
Fuller: “You can see they've had, the play caller came for Boston College a couple years ago, they've had a change at quarterback, but the offense really hasn't changed. You know, it's been a team that traditionally has wanted to run the football, and then throw action passes down the field. You still see that show up, you know, in that Louisville game when they get out on them and, and beat them late in that football game. But, it is a little bit of a different offense from a standpoint you do have more under center, direct downhill run game, and which does help some play-action passes. So it's just important that our guys see it the way I see it right now. And that'll be part of the week of training and prep.”
On Jared Verse, ramping up energy
Fuller: “Jared got banged up early in the game, came back, obviously had an impactful game. But I think Jared, it shows a lot when you have players that no matter success, you know, I mean, you look at the paper, and he’s got two sacks a nd he's impactful, but that's not really the goal. Right? The goal is for him to be his absolute best at all times. And it's one thing for me to say that, but it's another thing for the player to actually listen and look at it through that lens, you know, because I would say most of the people would be congratulating Jared on how great of a dominant a our team and he had. But for him to look at it out of a lens of, you know, ‘I have a higher standard for how I want this thing to look’ I think that says a lot about him. It says a lot about the culture that's here and the direction that we're headed.”
Fuller on playing 21 players, letting younger players learn in-game
Fuller: “Yeah, going back to Duke game. And I think if you're going make decisions coming out of camp like ‘this is gonna be the rotation’, number one you got to recruit. You can't just put guys on the field. Because we were here for some other years, we weren't playing that many players. So you've got to recruit. And then you've got to develop. And then when those guys are right, and you know, they can help you, you've got to be willing to set a plan, and then let the plan work, regardless of as you set the score. And obviously, in the moment, if it's not executing the way, then you got to tighten that rotation out a little bit.
“But this isn't just about one series, one game. I mean, we want to win every game, we want to win every play, we want to win every series, want to win every half. That's, yes. But there's a greater development that goes on here. And I think when players practice the right way, they prepare the right way. They do everything we ask them to do as teammates on and off the football field, then the greatest reward they get is out there. When you put them on that field in front of the greatest fans in the country, and they get to go play. And then when they do well, the greatest reward is the opportunity to do more. And so you continue that and I think that builds, morale is great to have, right? We all know that's a great word out there. But it helps legitimately build your depth. And so now there's competition on Monday through Friday. And that creates your growth.Your growth doesn't happen 12 weeks a year. Now, there are things that happen in the game, you can't replicate and practice the emotions, the crowd noise, sudden changes, things like that you try to replicate. But when your players believe that Monday through Friday is there or Sunday through Friday is really their growth. That's when you really start to develop the program, I think, you know, every week is a new week, but I do feel good about that mindset within this team.”
On using 3 LBs more this past week, what goes into it
Fuller: “It's something we've done in the past quite a bit. We, you know, in my past before here. You got to have the right three guys to put out there. So we've turned more into more of a nickel team. But typically now, when you see that, it's usually matching personnel, typically. Or the situation, but typically, those are two tight end sets, or three back sets, or, you know, something that we're putting the bigger body on the field. So, when you're seeing it now, that's usually the reason why. There are things that we practice where we do play some for three linebacker sets to 11 personnel groupings. You just that takes work too, but I think with where we're recruiting and where we're heading, you'd like to have some of those positionless players at backer that you can kind of match up in different ways. But again, you just, if the matchup isn't right, then you have to play certain techniques and coverages then you become it's easy to plan for you, you know, so right now we're more than a matching the personnel groupings that people are putting out there, but it's good”
Alex Atkins
OL is eight games in now, more cohesive no matter who is in there. Is that a combination of newer guys understanding things or coaches figuring out what everybody can do?
Atkins: “A combination of both. There’s not much now, when we get to this game, that they haven’t seen. There’s a comfort level. I always talk about seeing the flashes of the game. They’ve seen pretty much all of them from inside pressure to outside pressure, three-down. We’ve seen it all and played against some really good defenses. The game is slowing down for them together. And they’re doing what you’re supposed to do, they’re starting to play better as you get deeper into the season.”
Jordan Travis’ performance on Saturday, some high-level throws and distributed the ball well
Atkins: “The key thing is he distributed well. We had a lot of guys touch the football. Which goes to show Jordan’s growth of not just going to your main target or being able to take what the defense is giving you. Understanding what your answers are. We got quite a bit of pressure. Trey made some plays in the flat route. I thought he did a good job of, No. 1, owning the football and protecting the football but also just distributing to whatever defense allowed us to get. Taking the check downs. And then when he had the shot, he hit Jaheim on one, he hit Kyle Morlock. I thought those guys did a good job with the down-the-field passes. I thought he did a good job of seeing what the defense was giving him and taking it at a very efficient rate.”
Wake defensive line did a lot of stunts, twists. The OL had success in pass protection, why was FSU successful in keeping Travis upright?
Atkins: “There’s not a twist we hadn’t seen. I think that’s when that experience starts to kick in. I think we just have to grow as far as doing it together with the guy next to you, having that quick understanding of it happening. I haven’t seen any major breakdowns. I just thing as we’re going through the season and you’re in week to week, those flashes are just slowing down to them so they’re able to react to them a little quicker. And it was good to having Bless (Harris) back out there. He handles that pretty well too.”
Trey Benson’s role in the receiving game on Saturday at Wake
Atkins: “We want to be an offense that, No. 1, we’re going to be able to take advantage of whatever you are giving us. When we have a guy like Johnny down, who is really irreplaceable, we don’t say, ‘Hey, Trey, you’re going to be the guy to step up.’ We don’t do that. But we know it’s going to be somebody. And not only Trey having a big (gain) on a screen pass. He’s done that multiple times. Jaheim, Kyle, ‘Tron on the inside fade. Just different guys stepping up. I apologized to ‘Tron on the one because he would have gotten his gloves if we hadn’t held on his one (touchdown called back due to holding). He would have gotten his you-got-Moss’d gloves. But he’s a ballplayer. We don’t know who it is but I’m glad the offense has embraced that it doesn’t matter who it is as long as it’s somebody. When your opportunity comes, just make sure you answer the bell. I think they’ve done a good job of that.”
Jeremiah Byers’ growth from when he got here but specifically from this season
Atkins: “The overall process of it. Using the games as opportunities to get better. He started off a little bit raw. I had him in the spring and in the summer. The thing I like about Jeremiah is his availability. He’s been that stronghold even throughout the rotations and things like that. He has been solid, playing through pain. Focused. Knock on wood but he has been available the whole time. And what I love about him is he works at it. He wants to know the whys. His commitment to learning the whys of the game and the whys of the offense has helped him calm down instead of just learning the plays where, ‘I got him on this play.’ Nah, man, ‘Why are we running this play? Why are we making this call? Why do we have you going in the B gap and not in man protection?’ And also just his owning of small, detail, basic, fundamental basic football because you are playing in a league now where one fundamental is off you’ll get exposed. I like his buy-in to that.”
What kind of growth have you seen from Kyle Morlock, who has been more involved as a pass-catcher?
Atkins: “Very similar to Jeremiah. Where he’s starting to learn the whys, too, and how to find the space and when I have to win high and when I have to break it off flat. And just those details in his route-running game I have been proud of. We went a little bit more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) this game, we have really good tight ends. With his ability to still stretch the field and his blocking, that’s what makes the difference. Even Jaheim is the same way where he will block you and the touchdown we hit on the third down, the last touchdown of the game, Jaheim had the touchdown-springing block. With that position, not only Kyle, that whole room helping us, being able to stretch the field and still run the downhill game has been big. Kyle’s detail into the whys, his ball skills. But he’s also another guy that works at it. As a coach, you can’t wait for them to display these things because you see them working it every day. When that opportunity comes you’re just like, ‘Man, that’s why. That’s why you do it. That’s why you’re confident.’ And it’s good to see them growing together.”
Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell, the way they carry themselves, how much has that helped younger guys
Atkins: “It comes from the work. There’s no fake confidence. They’re a confident bunch because of how we’re working and the work they put in. I was talking to Jaheim about a week ago, he had a deal where his ankle was kind of gimpy. And on game day he thought he was just going to go because he wasn’t able to practice as much and he realized, ‘Man, you’re not going to put me out there unless I practice.’ You got to work for it. And I think ever since that moment his confidence has been through the roof. You can see it in his practice habits. Just them willing to say, ‘I got to work to earn it.’ And their confidence level goes up. It’s just simply because of the work.”
John Papuchis
On punt and kick returns impact
Papuchis: “I think when you have the on-field success, that just reinforces the messaging. I mean, that's three weeks in a row that we've what we determined as a game-changing play, and the return game had the 75-yard punt return, a couple of weeks back, and then had the return against Duke and then let this past week Deuce had that 44 yard [return]. The returning game is starting to click. And I think that's one of those things that because we say it all the time and I don't know if if people just kind of take it with a grain of salt. But I really felt like we were really, really close to hitting some early on. But you need a lot of things to happen for it all to play out. And I think the last couple of games guys have really been on point in terms of what their assignments were, and how they executed. And then I think at the return spot with both dues and Keon, or whoever's been back there have done a really good job.
On Verse
Papuchis: "I think one of the things that can be overlooked is the amount of noise that can be around players, especially ones that are high profile and visible. And one of the things that we just talked about last week was because it wasn't as if he was playing poorly, like, that wasn't the case. But one of the things we talked about last week was just getting back to basics. Just go out and play as hard as you possibly can. Let's start with that. And then let everything else kind of take care of itself. And I think I think he did have a really good week of practice. That doesn't guarantee that you're going to go and have a great game, but it gives you your best chance to go and have a great game. And then he went out and that translated for him on Saturday. And it wasn't just the two sacks. I mean, I thought the whole the whole of the of his game, how he played the run, how he affected the passer when he didn't get there. I thought he was really effective in the game. And for me, I just want to see him continue to grow and take positive steps as a player and as a person.”
On Byron Turner Jr.
Papuchis: “Yeah, think Byron has gotten a little bit better every week. And I think he's gaining confidence. I think he's gaining belief that he has the ability to go in there in any situation and do a good job for us. And that's showing up and reflecting in a lot of different ways. But I'm happy for him and his progress, but it's been a lot of work. He's persevered through some things throughout the course of his career here to get them to this point. I just think that with each game, he's gotten better. And I'm looking forward to seeing what that ceiling really looks like.
On Patrick Payton
Papuchis: I think you see it in his physicality I think Pat was on his part just where he was in his physical development when he got here he was thin and he needed to gain strength in the weight room and coming off a last year that was going to be his number one goal and priority was to gain some muscle and some gain some weight and, and really focus on being physical. And we do pods every Tuesday, which is our O line versus D line in the run game. And just seeing his development in that. Pat, pat is growing into a really physical run defender and is really becoming a very complete player in every way. And then you add to that the fact that he's really really smart in terms of how he understands and plays the game. I'm, I see him growing every week, just overall as a player.”I think one of the things that can be overlooked is the amount of noise that can be around players, especially ones that are high profile and visible. And one of the things that we just talked about last week was because it wasn't as if he was playing poorly, like, that wasn't the case. But one of the things we talked about last week was just getting back to basics. Just go out and play as hard as you possibly can. Let's start with that. And then let everything else kind of take care of itself. And I think I think he did have a really good week of practice. That doesn't guarantee that you're going to go and have a great game, but it gives you your best chance to go and have a great game. And then he went out and that translated for him on Saturday. And it wasn't just the two sacks. I mean, I thought the whole the whole of the of his game, how he played the run, how he affected the passer when he didn't get there. I thought he was really effective in the game. And for me, I just want to see him continue to grow and take positive steps as a player and as a person.”
On Byron Turner Jr.
Papuchis: “Yeah, think Byron has gotten a little bit better every week. And I think he's gaining confidence. I think he's gaining belief that he has the ability to go in there in any situation and do a good job for us. And that's showing up and reflecting in a lot of different ways. But I'm happy for him and his progress, but it's been a lot of work. He's persevered through some things throughout the course of his career here to get them to this point. I just think that with each game, he's gotten better. And I'm looking forward to seeing what that ceiling really looks like.
On Patrick Payton
Papuchis: I think you see it in his physicality I think Pat was on his part just where he was in his physical development when he got here he was thin and he needed to gain strength in the weight room and coming off a last year that was going to be his number one goal and priority was to gain some muscle and some gain some weight and, and really focus on being physical. And we do pods every Tuesday, which is our O line versus D line in the run game. And just seeing his development in that. Pat, pat is growing into a really physical run defender and is really becoming a very complete player in every way. And then you add to that the fact that he's really really smart in terms of how he understands and plays the game. I'm, I see him growing every week, just overall as a player.”
On Alex Mastromanno punt to 1-yard line and punt recovery
Papuchis: “It's a really good testament to where Alex's has grown and really his big picture, understanding of the game. That particular punt that was called, he actually kicked it a little bit different than I anticipated that he was going to. When he came on to the sideline and I sked him about it. He was just talking about his ball control situation. Where he was on the field didn't feel like he that the the style of punting in which we had called that he was gonna be able to control as well. he made a decision that doesn't affect anybody, but he made a decision on how he wanted to hit the ball. Obviously it played out really well and he knows better than than anyone how he needs to hit the ball to get the results that he wants. That was a fantastic kick and a big play in the game, because it ultimately led directly to a score because we were able to get a three and out defensively. For the guys cover, and I thought they did a fantastic job. J-Dub, I do want to point him out on this because what he's been able to do this year on special teams has been been awesome. I've been really pleased with his growth. He was the one that got down there and downed the ball. I think just as as a whole coverage unit, those guys take a lot of pride in what they do, but the guys on that play did a really good job.”
On improvement of team will getting better as season goes on
Papuchis: "I think it's the consistency of approach. The way that it starts with Coach Norvell, the way he that he is every single day. His mindset is the objective and the objective for this program was to get better every day. That mindset and that that will to improve is reinforced every single day. If your goal is to get incrementally better every day as you go, you're gonna see the results. That we've seen in the time that we've been here. We do get better throughout the course of the season. I think that's a direct reflection of the philosophy of the program and the way that coach Norvell approaches it. The fact that our players have done a tremendous job of buying into what we asked them to do. The consistency of approach is every single day is essentially the same in terms of what our objective is. When that's the case, you're gonna see gains throughout the course of the year.”
On going up against screen game execution during practice
Papuchis: "They're as good in the screen game as is anyone I've ever had an opportunity to be around and see on a consistent basis. Part of it is that they're really good at disguising the look that that gets them into the screen. I think that both coach Novell and coach Atkins do a really good job of getting us in that call and great situations. I think you need both and you need the timing of when that call is made. Then you need the execution of the of the actual play. Every week, it seems like we have a big play in a screen game. For me, I know as a defensive line coach, that would be concerning going into every game, because you know, it's hard to live in both worlds. It's hard to say as a D-line coach, 'hey, go rush, except watch out for the screen'. Like that's hard to do. When we have had our opportunities offensively to make impactful plays in the screen game it's really changed games.”