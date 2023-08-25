Florida State coach Brian Pensky spoke to the media on Friday. Video of Taylor Huff can be seen on our YouTube channel or on the Osceola's Women's Sports Forum.

Some quotes and Pensky's video below:

(Thoughts on games in Texas) "We've got to continue to tighten up our defending a little bit. TCU presented some challenges the way their front five rotated, moved bodies around. I thought we grew a lot throughout the game in terms of our communication and assignments. Matured there."

(Seeking to keep possession more) "We were a little tired and that might have caused some of our possession issues on Sunday in that TCU game but we've got to be better keeping the ball. This is a possession-style program and we want to have the ball more than we did on Sunday. But on the good side we showed a lot of grit throughout the weekend."

(Schedule break now after Texas road trip) "I heavily disliked our schedule coming into it, having this weekend off. But as I just told one of our players, who is dealing with a nagging injury, I think this weekend off is a blessing."

(On Rain's injury) "She tore her ACL and had surgery yesterday. All went well. Like all kids who suffer that injury, she's devastated. Whatever it was, eight minutes into her FSU career. Devastating. ... She'll bounce back and she'll be great. She's pretty sad right now. But we have an amazing team and our kids are supporting tremendously. Hopefully she'll be fresh and ready to go by the end of the spring."

(On Huff) "As good as she is, 50 percent of her body and brain knows she's good and then 50 percent she's always questioning herself. And in that UCF (exhibition) game, she was really focused on her defending and us being organized defensively, that her foot wasn't really on the attacking pedal a whole lot. Somewhere last week going into those two games, I don't know if it was conversations we as a staff had with her or she had with herself or all of the above, a little bit of a blessing, green light. You have to be Taylor Huff. You have to go play. She played 180 minutes. I think she ran 16 miles on the weekend in the two games and scored two phenomenal goals and helped set up the third goal, which sealed the game at TCU with her ball in behind to Jody (Brown). I think she's just scratching the surface."