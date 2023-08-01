Florida State soccer coach Brian Pensky discusses the 2023 team, a road-heavy early schedule, Seminoles in Women's World Cup and more. The Seminoles' first practice was Tuesday morning. Some notes:

FSU opens with exhibition at UCF on Aug. 11. The August regular-season games at TCU and Texas A&M are return trips after those programs came to FSU in prior years.

"We tried really hard to get more home games and there were not many people that wanted to come to Tallahassee," Pensky said. He has never been to TCU but jokes about the "wild environment" of the soccer field at Texas A&M. Pensky says it is very rowdy and loud around the visiting bench.

Pensky and the players feel much more comfortable, familiar with each other as Year 2 begins for himself and the players. "Undoubtedly, I've been through a whole fall, I've been through a whole spring, right? I'm not sitting like I was here one year ago today after one practice with this group."

He forgets what game he watched recently but thinks it was Jamaica. "I think I heard Florida State mentioned probably in the 7-10 times range. That's a big deal. From a recruiting standpoint, from a pride standpoint, from a brand standpoint, all of the above. It's a real big deal. And it probably upsets some of our competitors as well. That's ok."

FSU's full schedule can be viewed here.