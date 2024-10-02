Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer talk after Wednesday's practice.

Glenn was named FSU's starting quarterback after Tuesday's practice by coach Mike Norvell. He discussed some of his preparation for the game against Clemson on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

How have your first two starts in 2023 helped prepare you?

"Both were great opportunities. They’ve given me good game experience. Obviously two good teams, Louisville and Georgia. Just seeing how fast the speed of the game is in a real game has helped a lot. That’s helped me translate it to practice as well."

Where have you grown since last season?

"Probably just grown the most in my headspace. Understanding how fast the game is and how fast everything closes down. And just getting a good pre-snap, post-snap clarification, just going through my reads."

Watch more from Glenn, Douglas and Farmer below: