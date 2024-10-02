PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Osceola Video: Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas, Josh Farmer

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer talk after Wednesday's practice.

Glenn was named FSU's starting quarterback after Tuesday's practice by coach Mike Norvell. He discussed some of his preparation for the game against Clemson on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

How have your first two starts in 2023 helped prepare you?

"Both were great opportunities. They’ve given me good game experience. Obviously two good teams, Louisville and Georgia. Just seeing how fast the speed of the game is in a real game has helped a lot. That’s helped me translate it to practice as well."

Where have you grown since last season?

"Probably just grown the most in my headspace. Understanding how fast the game is and how fast everything closes down. And just getting a good pre-snap, post-snap clarification, just going through my reads."

Watch more from Glenn, Douglas and Farmer below:

