Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen speaks with the media after FSU's practice on Tuesday, the 10th of preseason camp. He answers questions about Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock as well as the rest of the room.

"The biggest thing that stands out to me that I like about the group — they have a great work ethic," Thomsen said. "They're bringing that every day. But there's a real diverse set of skills. Different-type players that all are going to find a different role and bring a lot to the table and help us win."

Thomsen reflected on the progress that Bell and Morlock have made since arriving at FSU in January.

"Coach Norvell, coach Atkins, they're going to throw a ton of stuff at those guys in terms of different formations, different personnel groupings, different alignments," Thomsen said. "They've evolved a lot in just learning the offense, the what to do part. Both of them have also made a lot of progress in the technique, the how-to-do-it aspect of it. Seeing a ton of growth in both of those guys."

Thomsen also reflected on the diverse skill sets that he has now in the tight end room.

"It definitely is the most diverse skill set that we've had," Thomsen said. "Jaheim is essentially a guy who is a running back or receiver skill set but is showing the ability to block effectively. Markeston is in the 280 range right now and you put him inline, he's going to do some things inline to create some mismatches in there. But he can also go out on the perimeter and operate effectively. Kyle is sort of in between that. He can operate really at a high level at both. Preston (Daniel) is that glue that puts it all together. Preston can play all of the spots, knows what to do and has brought a lot of physicality to the run game. Those younger guys are coming on as well."