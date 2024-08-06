Advertisement
Osceola Video: Chris Thomsen on Morlock, Williams, Thomas, West

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen talked after Tuesday's practice about Kyle Morlock's development in year 2, what Jackson West needs to do ahead of 2024 and his impressions of freshman tight ends Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams.

