Osceola Video: First impressions of FSU's fifth preseason practice

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Nick Carlisle

First impressions of the Seminoles’ fifth day of preseason camp from the Osceola’s Nick Carlisle and Bob Ferrante reflect on the receivers and running backs in what was a mixed bag day for the offense in Day 5 on Monday.

Check out the Osceola's YouTube channel for first impressions videos of the prior four practices as well as interviews with FSU coaches and players.

