Five-star receiver Jo Jo Trader, quarterback Cedric Bailey of Hollywood Chaminade Madonna and defensive back Jameer Grimsley of Tampa Catholic discuss their visits to FSU on Saturday afternoon.

Trader says in the video below that FSU coaches have a "good chance" to land his commitment.

"They throw the ball — and they put them in the best position to make plays," Trader said of how Mike Norvell and the FSU staff use the receivers. "... They always have thrown the ball but I feel like they're throwing the ball more."