Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz and managing editor Bob Ferrante teamed up with FSU football players to offer fans analysis of each of the Seminoles' position groups going into the 2022 season. While these ran in July as part of our preseason position preview series, with the Osceola's move to Rivals we thought you would enjoy hearing the perspective of Noles like Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Mark Salva, Kirk Carruthers and Leroy Smith.