Osceola Video: FSU baseball assistants recap fall ball

in other news
Offense struggles in FSU's final practice availability before UNC game
With a few offensive players sidelined, Wednesday's practice wasn't the best showing for the FSU offense.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on offensive struggles, young DBs
Norvell on FSU' practice struggles on offense Wednesday, freshman defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Cai Bates.
Roster retention, recruiting focal points for FSU's future under Norvell
Mike Norvell discusses his philosophy on roster retention and message to recruits.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting news, who's visiting next
FSU's 2025 class now that WR C.J. Wiley has de-committed. Who is visiting this weekend and what's next?
Should/will FSU freshman QB Luke Kromenhoek redshirt this season?
With four games left, FSU's true freshman QB can play two of them and still redshirt. But should he?
in other news
Offense struggles in FSU's final practice availability before UNC game
With a few offensive players sidelined, Wednesday's practice wasn't the best showing for the FSU offense.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on offensive struggles, young DBs
Norvell on FSU' practice struggles on offense Wednesday, freshman defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Cai Bates.
Roster retention, recruiting focal points for FSU's future under Norvell
Mike Norvell discusses his philosophy on roster retention and message to recruits.
The Florida State baseball team put a bow on its fall camp Friday night with the annual Garnet & Gold Game intra-squad scrimmage.
After Garnet and Gold were tied 6-6 through nine innings, the scrimmage was decided by a five-out home run derby. After a 4-4 tie between first baseman Blayden Plain and Myles Bailey, catcher Jaxson West beat outfielder Gage Harrelson 2-1 in the second round of the derby to bring home a win for the Gold team.
Live Updates from Garnet & Gold Game
Once the scrimmage concluded, we caught up with FSU's three assistant coaches instead of head coach Link Jarrett, who had duties to perform with the accompanying Fan Day event.
Pitching coach Micah Posey, assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Ty Megahee and assistant coach Brad Vanderglas each talked about how they saw their respective units develop over the course of fall ball as the page turns to preseason camp getting underway in January.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT
- S