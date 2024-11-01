Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
Osceola Video: FSU baseball assistants recap fall ball
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
The Florida State baseball team put a bow on its fall camp Friday night with the annual Garnet & Gold Game intra-squad scrimmage.

After Garnet and Gold were tied 6-6 through nine innings, the scrimmage was decided by a five-out home run derby. After a 4-4 tie between first baseman Blayden Plain and Myles Bailey, catcher Jaxson West beat outfielder Gage Harrelson 2-1 in the second round of the derby to bring home a win for the Gold team.

Live Updates from Garnet & Gold Game

Once the scrimmage concluded, we caught up with FSU's three assistant coaches instead of head coach Link Jarrett, who had duties to perform with the accompanying Fan Day event.

Pitching coach Micah Posey, assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Ty Megahee and assistant coach Brad Vanderglas each talked about how they saw their respective units develop over the course of fall ball as the page turns to preseason camp getting underway in January.

