Florida State baseball season is just over a week away.

The Seminoles open their season -- as well as the Link Jarrett era -- Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. against James Madison.

Before Fan Day and the accompanying scrimmage Saturday at 1 p.m., shortstop Jordan Carrion, first baseman/outfielder James Tibbs and pitcher Carson Montgomery addressed the media Wednesday.

The trio of returning Seminoles talked about what has changed under Jarrett and the new FSU coaching staff, their excitement over the upcoming 2023 season, the strides they have made this offseason and impressions of a number of teammates.