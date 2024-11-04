Osceola Video: FSU coordinators review UNC loss, preview Notre Dame

in other news
Four-star DT flip target Jeramiah McCloud recaps FSU official visit
Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County defensive tackle Jeramiah McCloud recaps his official visit to Florida State.
Second watch Sunday: FSU vs. UNC
Reflections on FSU's loss to UNC on a second look.
PFF grades, snap counts from FSU's loss to UNC
Snap counts for freshmen, Shawn Murphy makes his FSU debut and more.
FSU offers 2025 K/P Brett Fitzgerald, brother of current PK Ryan Fitzgerald
Florida State extended an offer to class of 2025 place-kicker and punter Brett Fitzgerald on Sunday.
Three storylines as FSU hoops opens 2024-25 season
What to expect from Jamir Watkins in year 2 at FSU, who can complement him and newcomers to watch.
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis each held press conferences Monday afternoon to begin Notre Dame week.
The assistant coaches reflected on their unit's struggles in the North Carolina loss, the state of the program, the Irish and much more.
Here are full videos of their press conferences:
