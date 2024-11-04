Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
Osceola Video: FSU coordinators review UNC loss, preview Notre Dame
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis each held press conferences Monday afternoon to begin Notre Dame week.

The assistant coaches reflected on their unit's struggles in the North Carolina loss, the state of the program, the Irish and much more.

Here are full videos of their press conferences:

