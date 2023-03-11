Florida State football's Legacy Weekend saw a number of notable former Seminoles return to Tallahassee for the recruiting event.

The premier alumni event of the weekend, though, was the unveiling of FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson's All-American brick outside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU held a ceremony to unveil Johnson's brick Saturday morning, welcoming a few former Seminoles and a large group of recruits and their families.

As part of the ceremony, which there is video of below, FSU director of athletics Michael Alford, FSU head coach Mike Norvell, Johnson and former FSU Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston reflected on Johnson's career and what it means for him to be enshrined outside the FSU football stadium.