Florida State's batch of summer arrival interviews came to an end Thursday.

On the final day of newcomer interviews, we talked to Auburn linebacker transfer Cam Riley along with freshmen Amaree Williams (DE/TE), D'Nas White (DT), DD Holmes (DE) and Jake Weinberg (K).

Here are their interviews, where they talked about how their first few months on campus have been, why they chose the Seminoles, their skill-sets, what they are learning from veterans on the team and much more.