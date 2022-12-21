22 members of Florida State's 2023 recruiting class signing Wednesday means that the FSU coaches who have been recruiting these prospects for months and even years can finally discuss them publicly.
Of those 22, 12 of them are expected to play on the offensive side of the ball (seven high-school prospects and five transfer additions).
This leaves FSU's offensive coaching staff with quite a few players they are finally able to talk about. Here's what the FSU coaches had to say about their newest Seminoles.
FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins talked about the Seminoles' numerous offensive line additions as well as quarterback signee Brock Glenn and more.
FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz also discussed the recruitment of Brock Glenn and what he brings along with his first public comments on Jordan Travis' decision to return next season.
FSU running backs coach David Johnson discussed incoming freshman back Sam Singleton, his role as recruiting coordinator and more about how the Seminoles' 2023 class came together.
Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans discussed the relationship he built that helped FSU land five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams as well as FSU's two other wide receiver signees in Vandrevius Jacobs and Darren "Goldie" Lawrence.