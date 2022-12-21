22 members of Florida State's 2023 recruiting class signing Wednesday means that the FSU coaches who have been recruiting these prospects for months and even years can finally discuss them publicly.

Of those 22, 12 of them are expected to play on the offensive side of the ball (seven high-school prospects and five transfer additions).

This leaves FSU's offensive coaching staff with quite a few players they are finally able to talk about. Here's what the FSU coaches had to say about their newest Seminoles.