Florida State players Jordan Travis, Jammie Robinson, Tatum Bethune, Trey Benson and Jared Verse talk with the media after the rout of Miami.

FSU LB Tatum Bethune

How much does a win over Miami mean given it's your hometown?

"This is a great feeling. My house is three minutes, five minutes away from here. We talked about that. Having my whole family out here, literally, watching me play and having the win, I've never felt this feeling ever in my life. I'm real happy right now."

Hard to control emotions before game for you, Miami guys?

"Before the game, I wouldn't say emotions towards (Miami), but me personally before the game, I cried a little bit because this is home for me. Being from Miami, you're taught to hate on the Seminoles. There aren't a lot of guys that do what we do, that come from Miami and go to Tallahassee. That's going against the grain, doing what we do and making a big impact at FSU. You've got to have the guts to do it. A lot of guys don't. That's why they are at Miami."

What did taking the field in this rivalry feel like?

"Like I said before, I cried because half of my family is Miami fans so I've been hearing it all season. Now, they're going to hear my mouth for the rest of this season. It's just a great feeling."

Were you a Miami fan growing up?

"Yes, I was."

What did it mean to get to play in this rivalry, even if not on the side you imagined you would growing up?

"Honestly, I never thought I would be playing for Florida State, but God has a plan for me. I'm just grateful for that."

Emotions in the week leading up

"During the week, it's been real tough for me. A lot of stuff has been going on, I can't really speak on it right now. A lot of people have been coming up to me and telling me how big this week is, how important it was. We just did what we had to do."

Coach Shannon enjoy this game because of his history?

"Coach Shannon, he's just excited for us whenever we do good and have a good game, get a win, regardless of what team it is. That's the type of guy Coach Shannon is."

Does allowing just three points boost defense's confidence?

"That boosted confidence a lot. I felt like we clicked on all cylinders and we had something to prove. We lost three straight, came back and won the Georgia Tech game, but we felt like that wasn't enough. We've still got something to prove now for the last few games that we've got coming up. I feel like we're just going to keep climbing."

Goal-line stand

"That's all just heart. Not letting them score, that's what coach Norvell preaches a lot and coach Fuller. That's what we did."

Ever lose confidence during losing streak?

"No, we never lost confidence. I feel like after every loss, even after LSU, our practice got better and better. It was just the little things. Every time we lost, it was always self-inflicted wounds. We just had to get better on that. I've got to check the stats and see how many penalties (we had) but I don't think we had a bad day today."

Any family member you'll talk to first about the win?

"Nah, they're all outside so they're going to hear my mouth right now."

Come to the game multiple times growing up?

"Yeah, every time there was a Miami-FSU (game)...This was my first time actually playing in this stadium. I played at Miami Central and we played in this stadium a lot, but when I got to high school, they switched it up a little bit. That's what brought tears to my eyes because I was a little kid coming to these games with my dad, talking about how I was going to be on the field sometimes, how they were going to tailgate and be out here all day before the game. That's exactly what they did today. It's a great feeling to have my family experience that and for me to experience that, too."

Did you ever dream the game could go that well for y'all?

"Yeah. I knew we were going to come in here and do what we had to do."

Why did you feel so confident?

"Just us, the team, the stuff that we talk about, personal, outside of football, all our goals and stuff like that, if we try to achieve them, we're going to be a successful team."