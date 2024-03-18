Osceola video: FSU's defensive staff previews spring
Before spring practice for the 2024 season gets underway on Tuesday, the media got a chance to sit down and talk with each of the Florida State assistant coaches at the coaches luncheon on Monday. We got to speak with each coach about the new arrivals, the departures and the young talent in their respective rooms.
Here are the interviews with each coach, starting with defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller.
Defensive Ends Coach / Special Teams Coach John Papuchis
Defensive Tackles Coach Odell Haggins
Linebackers Coach Randy Shannon
Defensive Backs Coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
