With two weeks of preseason practice in the books, the Florida State football team is switching it up Wednesday morning.

The Seminoles bussed over to Jacksonville Tuesday morning for a team retreat of sorts at the University of North Florida. While the team normally holds its practices on this annual preseason trip on UNF's campus, rain effects from Tropical Storm Debby early this week made that field unusable.

As such, FSU is instead practicing inside the Jacksonville Jaguar's indoor practice facility Wednesday for its first practice away from home.

The Osceola is in attendance for Wednesday morning's practice and here is footage from the opening portion of practice.