in other news
FSU working to improve Doak stadium atmosphere after home-opener complaints
FSU is working on improvements to its atmosphere inside Doak Campbell Stadium after receiving complaints Monday night.
Quick update: Four-star DT commit Kevin Wynn on FSU-BC visit
Kevin Wynn gives his thoughts on the FSU-BC game, conversation with Odell Haggins.
FSU QB commit Tramell Jones suffers serious lower-leg injury
Four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. has suffered a season-ending injury.
Second-Look Tuesday: Rewatching FSU's stunning loss to Boston College
The Osceola staff revisits a dark Monday night for the FSU football program vs. Boston College.
in other news
FSU working to improve Doak stadium atmosphere after home-opener complaints
FSU is working on improvements to its atmosphere inside Doak Campbell Stadium after receiving complaints Monday night.
Quick update: Four-star DT commit Kevin Wynn on FSU-BC visit
Kevin Wynn gives his thoughts on the FSU-BC game, conversation with Odell Haggins.
FSU QB commit Tramell Jones suffers serious lower-leg injury
Four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. has suffered a season-ending injury.
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Thursday morning.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple