in other news

FSU working to improve Doak stadium atmosphere after home-opener complaints

FSU is working on improvements to its atmosphere inside Doak Campbell Stadium after receiving complaints Monday night.

 • Curt Weiler
Quick update: Four-star DT commit Kevin Wynn on FSU-BC visit

Kevin Wynn gives his thoughts on the FSU-BC game, conversation with Odell Haggins.

 • Nick Carlisle
FSU QB commit Tramell Jones suffers serious lower-leg injury

Four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. has suffered a season-ending injury.

 • Nick Carlisle
Second-Look Tuesday: Rewatching FSU's stunning loss to Boston College

The Osceola staff revisits a dark Monday night for the FSU football program vs. Boston College.

 • Curt Weiler
FSU falls out of AP top 25

FSU didn't receive any votes.

 • Bob Ferrante

Published Sep 5, 2024
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Thursday
Default Avatar
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Twitter
@CurtMWeiler

Highlights from Florida State's practice on Thursday morning.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

