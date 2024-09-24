Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Tuesday

Highlights from Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- PRO
- WR
- WR
- RB
- S
- WR
- OG
- TE
- OLB
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Mike Norvell reflects on the win over Cal, a struggling offense, an improving offense.
FSU has been playing under the lights a bunch this season and will once again next week vs. visiting Clemson.
FSU will be shorthanded at running back, while Mike Norvell is encourage about the return of two offensive linemen.
Updates from Monday's press conference.
Coming off the first win of the season, there were a few changes to FSU's depth chart.
Mike Norvell reflects on the win over Cal, a struggling offense, an improving offense.
FSU has been playing under the lights a bunch this season and will once again next week vs. visiting Clemson.
FSU will be shorthanded at running back, while Mike Norvell is encourage about the return of two offensive linemen.