On the performances the last two weeks.

“It just shows that the hard work we are putting in is finally paying off. That was can play a whole game and finally shut teams out the way we should have beforehand. It’s nice to finally have everyone together. It’s nice to know finally know what we’re capable of.”

On being back in Syracuse

“It actually felt good being back up north, being closer to home and seeing my family. I have a lot of family members I haven't been able to see. Being back in the dome made me mad just because they beat us last year. That kind of got me mad. But finally being able to get them back, in a way my team could be proud of, it meant a lot.”

On D-line performance

“I feel like we did exceptionally. Our rush lanes could be a little bit better. A couple of times they were able to get out of pocket and do what they wanted to do. But for the most part, I felt we did amazing.”

On defenses’ response to sudden change

“I don’t care what happens to us, we thrive off adversity. That’s something we love, we love it. We love to be put in situations like that. Everyone comes out smiling, and we ready, ‘ya’ll getting nothing.’ The most you might get is a field goal if you’re lucky.”

On how life has changed since last year

“Actually last night in the hotel I sat down and let it all sink in. A year ago, I wasn’t in this position. Nobody thought I was going to be here. It just meant a lot to see all the hard work I’ve been putting in, and everything I’ve tried my hardest on. To see it all pay off meant so much.

On changes since the Clemson loss

“Playing a whole game. We have never played a whole game. Recently we have been getting closer and trying our hardest. In the last few games, we’ve played a couple of whole games. But our goal was to play a whole game of defense, shut teams down and let them know they are not getting in that end zone.

On Fuller breaking the rock

“It was amazing actually to see. Coach always believes in us, he always tells us no one in the country can score on us, and it’s up to us if we just stop them. To see him signify us as a defense, us as a whole, for him to break that rock. He was smiling the whole time he was doing it. He put his whole back into it, and almost broke his back. It was amazing to see that. It meant a lot to the whole defense, but coach especially.”

On if they’ve played a full game yet

“I definitely feel we can shut teams out. The reason they got 3 points is we came out slow. We have to be better on that end. Besides that, if we come out as fast as we can, finish as fast as we can, we’ll play a full game, easy.”

On Greedy Vance

“Greedy’s been playing amazingly. I love that kid, seeing him going out there and doing it. That’s his third interception of the year. I love it. Every time he comes to the sidelines, he’s smiling so big and brightly. I love Greedy, that’s my guy.”