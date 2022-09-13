The FSU quarterback addressed the media Tuesday, talking about an array of topics from returning to Louisville to his friendship with Malik Cunningham to what he credits his confidence growth.

On the emotions about going back to Louisville:

"A little bit. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s not on my mind. It’s definitely on my mind a little bit. But it’s another game for me. It’s another game for this football team. We’re just going to go out there and get a win, give everything we have, give 100 percent and get better every single day."

On an old Louisville teammate, Malik Cunningham:

"I’m proud of him for sure. I’ve been watching him and supporting him for a long time. He’s a great person, a great player. And I look forward to competing against him."

On why Travis seems calm in the first few games:

"The coaches, my teammates, they give me a lot of confidence. Everything comes from confidence. Confidence comes from the work. Watching film, staying after, watching, studying the playbook, staying after. Little things like that. Seeing where the blitz is coming from, it’s important. If you don’t really know what’s going on you’re not going to be calm out there."

On if ACC teams get up for FSU that week:



"Every week is its own week. Every game is its own game. Just have to come to work with the same mindset every week that we want to get a win. I feel like the guys have been doing a great job of coming to work every single day at practice with a positive mindset. Everything is about the positive mindset, especially with this football team. Everyone has to have confidence and if we all have confidence we’re going to play."

On Darion Williamson:

"I’m proud of him for sure. He’s been working really hard. He’s a guy that he’s always steady. He always keeps a positive mindset. You’ll always see a smile on his face. He doesn’t say much at all but he always has a smile. He’s been making big plays at practice and you’ll see him in the game more for sure."

On Tony Tokarz, who is the QB coach and can focus on that group without also being an offensive coordinator:

"Coach Tokarz, he’s a great coach, he’s a great person. He cares about us a lot. It’s great to have him with us all the time. Being able to focus just on us and being with us all the time, going over defenses like that, it’s good for sure."

On his Twitter space interview with Tim Tebow, Travis mentioned his confidence:



"Study a lot. I came up here a lot, 10, 11 o’clock at night to watch film with my dog. It was just me and my dog, sitting up there in the film room. I feel like that’s the most important thing. It’s like a test. You study for a test, you’re going to be comfortable going in, ready to go. That’s where I feel like I’m at right now. Obviously the offensive line has been doing a great job. The receivers have been making great plays. So it’s easy to be confident and comfortable."

On what the scout team is able to show FSU's offense in practice:

"It’s one of the most important things. During the week, especially the week of a game. Those guys have to come and give our offensive line a look, give the receivers a look, give me a look, give the running backs a look. It’s so important because it translates to the game. It really does. I told them after the LSU game that win they did just as much as we did. The guys that didn’t play in that game, the guys that are on scout team, they did just as much as us. It’s so big."



