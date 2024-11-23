Osceola Video: Kromenhoek, Barker, Douglas, Lolohea

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, defensive back Ashlynd Barker, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas and defensive end Sione Lolohea discuss Florida State's win over Charleston Southern.
FSU will be without four key players on Saturday.
FSU enjoys a big second quarter, while Latson and Gordon help the Seminoles pull away from UF.
Sara Wojdelko makes two PK stops and leads Vandy to an upset of FSU.
The FSU men's basketball looks to improve to a 5-1 start for the first time in three years Friday night in Connecticut.
Reflecting on what we see on film of four-star QB Kevin Sperry plus more recruiting news and notes.
