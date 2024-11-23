Advertisement
Published Nov 23, 2024
Osceola Video: Kromenhoek, Barker, Douglas, Lolohea
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
@bobferrante

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, defensive back Ashlynd Barker, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas and defensive end Sione Lolohea discuss Florida State's win over Charleston Southern.

