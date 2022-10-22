Florida State won a pair of six-inning exhibition games 5-2 and 8-4 on Saturday afternoon. Coach Link Jarrett discusses the starting pitchers, Wyatt Crowell and Jackson Baumeister, as well as some of the hitters and his plans to schedule one more exhibition game in early November.

In the first game, first baseman Cade Bush went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Jaime Ferrer went 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Crowell pitched a scoreless inning to start.

In the second game, right fielder Lance Trippel had a double and scored two runs, and second baseman Titan Kamaka went 1 for 3 with three RBI. Baumeister tossed two shutout innings, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three.