FSU baseball coach Link Jarrett reflects on what Mike Martin Sr. means to him and the baseball program.

"Legendary, classy, incredible human being," Jarrett said. "Impacted thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people. Tremendous family. Just an impactful person in every phase of his life: husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor.

"The balance of when to push us vs. when to go to the other side and build confidence. The gamesmanship. The management of the program. How to treat people in the program, surrounding the program and then even the external groups that follow the program, touch the program. He was masterful at that. The best ever. Take the wins out. He was the best ever at that.

"I would not be here had he not given me a chance. Somebody’s got to give you a chance. He was really one of few that would have given me a shot. There was not a long line.

"He was a competitive guy. He wanted to compete. Anything we did, you were competing. He loved to compete in this sport, golf. There was that side, that edge to him that was built to find a way to come out on top. And he did. He was the best ever."

FSU baseball players, community reflect on Mike Martin Sr.