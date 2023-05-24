Florida State coach Lonni Alameda, second baseman Devyn Flaherty and outfielder Jahni Kerr preview the Super Regional matchup against Georgia.

FSU and the Bulldogs play on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) and Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN) in the best-of-three Supers.

Some selected quotes from Alameda:

(Facing SEC schools in the postseason) "Being in the region (of the country) that we’re in, we know that we’re going to play SEC regionals and Super Regionals. I think we play a really tough schedule for that reason. We try to challenge ourselves to know what we’re capable of week in and week out. ... It’s not really an SEC-ACC thing, it’s more of playing at this level that we want to play at."

(The strength of the ACC) "I’m really proud of our conference right now and knowing that Clemson and Duke are getting after it this weekend also. That really again makes our ‘every weekend is tough,’ which has been the motto of the SEC, the toughest conference. Now we’re starting to belly up to the bar a little bit and being able to say that too."

(Overall thoughts on Georgia) "They swing the bats pretty good. They do a really good job of home runs. We faced that with Va. Tech. We got that a little bit with Oklahoma. They’ve got different looks pitching-wise. They’ve got some velocity, they’ve got some change-ups, good rise ball. So we as hitters have to put to plan. But again nothing we haven’t seen in 60 games. It’s just a matter of execution right now."

“Game 1 is a big chess match in the sense that of course we want the win but you’re gathering a lot of information and it does not end up the end all, be all for the weekend."