The Florida State softball team held its annual Fan Day and intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, just a few days ahead of the 2023 season. FSU split the team in two, with the Gold taking a 10-2 victory in five innings in a modified scrimmage where innings often began with a runner on first or second base.

Right-hander Allison Royalty, an Arizona State transfer, was among those who impressed with a shutout inning. Kat Sandercock and Ali DuBois also got in a few innings of work.

Kaley Mudge had a two-run double, while Josie Muffley had a two-run bloop single and Kalei Harding had an RBI single.

Harding is among the options at third base going into the year.

FSU also opened up a new multi-level deck along the left-field line, which replaces the berm.

The Seminoles open the season on Thursday against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. in the three-day JoAnne Graf Classic.