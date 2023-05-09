Florida State opens ACC Tournament play on Thursday at 11 a.m. against the Virginia-Syracuse winner.

FSU coach Lonni Alameda discusses the team's regular-season success, her thoughts on the league's improvement and investments in softball as well as some players, including outfielder Jahni Kerr.

Some highlights of what Alameda said:

(FSU’s 2023 journey, now going into the postseason) "Part of our goals are to win 40 games, win every ACC series, win the regular season and then a tournament championship is definitely on there. It’s just a different element of grittiness. You’ve seen most of the teams but there’s some that could be in there that you haven’t. You just got to go and it’s one game at a time. Survive and move on. Pretty excited for it."

(How the ACC schedule has prepared FSU) "We’ve been really prepared through our conference season. Va Tech is a great offensive team. Louisville did a good job. Louisville had some good pitching. Va Tech had a legit rise ball. We’ve seen all of it. Now it’s a matter of being able to simplify it with the knowledge that we’ve gained."

(The ACC schools investing in coaches, players, softball programs) "I think for a long time I’ve really tried to understand, of course I want to fight for what’s best for our sport. But in the big picture where does that fit in? In the big picture of return on investment, when you’re talking about bottom-line dollars or bottom-line interactions or bottom-line fan engagement or bottom-line falling in love with the sport. Where are those? And I think Mr. Alford has done a really good job of understanding the value that we bring to Florida State and the value that we bring to women’s athletics, the value that we bring to our social media platform. There’s a lot of areas that maybe it’s not just dollars that are speaking to him and to the administration and to now a lot of other universities. We’re really proud of that in our sport. We are very proud of it here. Our community really enjoys being a part of this program and this complex. I think soccer is the same way."

(With classes over, do you have more of the athletes’ attention?) "I find that the kids when classes are done they don’t really know what to fill their time with. They’ve been so busy and their time has been so structured. We have to be pretty good at trying to maintain that same schedule. You still lift in the morning, you have some time to break, you come in and you do some scouting and then later in the day we have a practice."

The full ACC Tournament schedule can be viewed here.

