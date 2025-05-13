Advertisement
Published May 13, 2025
Osceola Video: Luke Loucks on FSU's roster, 18-game ACC schedule
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

AMELIA ISLAND — Luke Loucks talked with beat writes on Tuesday afternoon at the ACC's spring meetings.

Loucks discusses Amorrow Morgan's departure for Tennessee, which is his home state.

He also talks on the construction of FSU's 2025-26 roster, which will add two more players.

Loucks and assistant coach Michael Fly are also working on the 2025-26 schedule, in which he would like to play all four Final Four teams.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement