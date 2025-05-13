Osceola Video: Luke Loucks on FSU's roster, 18-game ACC schedule

AMELIA ISLAND — Luke Loucks talked with beat writes on Tuesday afternoon at the ACC's spring meetings.

Loucks discusses Amorrow Morgan's departure for Tennessee, which is his home state.

He also talks on the construction of FSU's 2025-26 roster, which will add two more players.

Loucks and assistant coach Michael Fly are also working on the 2025-26 schedule, in which he would like to play all four Final Four teams.