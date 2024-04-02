Osceola video: Mike Norvell, Adam Fuller after Tuesday's practice
Florida State coach Mike Norvell gives his reflections on a second watch of the scrimmage film from last week as well as thoughts on Jaylin Lucas, Jaden Jones, and DeMarco Ward.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller reflects on the scrimmage, Blake Nichelson, Darrell Jackson, Tomiwa Durojaiye playing defensive end and defensive tackle, Azareye'h Thomas and more.
