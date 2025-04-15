Advertisement
Published Apr 15, 2025
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell, Jayvan Boggs talk after FSU spring practice 13
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Twitter
@CurtMWeiler

After a weekend off, the Florida State football team was back at work to begin its final week of spring camp Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Mike Norvell talked about how it was a good day for the offense and the passing game, the receiver room getting healthier, who has stood out of late in the secondary and managing the transfer portal window beginning on Wednesday.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

Freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs talked as well, discussing how far he's come in his first spring as a Seminole, what has allowed him to make such a strong impression as an early-enrollee, learning Gus Malzahn's offense and building chemistry with Tommy Castellanos and the quarterbacks.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement