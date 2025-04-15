Osceola Video: Mike Norvell, Jayvan Boggs talk after FSU spring practice 13

After a weekend off, the Florida State football team was back at work to begin its final week of spring camp Tuesday afternoon.
Head coach Mike Norvell talked about how it was a good day for the offense and the passing game, the receiver room getting healthier, who has stood out of late in the secondary and managing the transfer portal window beginning on Wednesday.
Freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs talked as well, discussing how far he's come in his first spring as a Seminole, what has allowed him to make such a strong impression as an early-enrollee, learning Gus Malzahn's offense and building chemistry with Tommy Castellanos and the quarterbacks.
